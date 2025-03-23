Philadelphia Union deliver "massive" win for Bradley Carnell against ex-club

Reunited and it feels so good... for Bradley Carnell, at least.

Carnell's Union got the last word, becoming the first MLS team to score against the now Olof Mellberg-coached CITY this year to earn a 1-0 home win . The result also catapulted Philadelphia above Inter Miami CF for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday's Matchday 5 clash between the Philadelphia Union and St. Louis CITY SC at Subaru Park was on many an MLS observer's radar, given both sides' hot starts to the season and current Union boss Bradley Carnell facing his former club for the first time since his July 2024 dismissal .

“It was just committing to a philosophy when many people thought we were a lot weaker than we were last week,” Carnell said post-match. “I’m so happy for the boys, they dug deep.”

St. Louis were pinned deep in their half and conceded an early corner attempt. The Union capitalized through Ian Glavinovich ’s 8th-minute header that proved the game-winner.

Game plan in mind, along with the desire to correct last week's 3-1 loss to a similarly set-up Nashville SC , Philadelphia jumped out of the gates despite fielding a short-handed lineup due to the FIFA international break.

Momentum builder

Following last week’s loss against Nashville – the Union's first of 2025 – it was paramount that Carnell have his squad ready for what was bound to be an emotional night.

According to online reports, those emotions devolved into an altercation between the South African manager and St. Louis forward João Klauss after the final whistle.

"No I'm good, thank you," Carnell answered when asked about the alleged incident.

Rather, the 48-year-old preferred to focus on the Union's performance despite a weakened roster.

"When we get it right – and we're not gonna get it right all the time. When we do, there's massive outcomes for us," Carnell said. "And they're usually positive."

Philadelphia are expected to have their full squad for Matchday 6, a critical Eastern Conference showdown at Inter Miami on March 29 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

However, Saturday's win was all about the Union's depth.