Team of the Matchday: Charlotte rebound, Philadelphia push for playoffs

With convincing Matchday 34 victories, Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union moved closer to securing Eastern Conference places in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Charlotte rolled to a 4-0 win over the New England Revolution, with Patrick Agyemang's (1g/2a) super-sub performance helping snap a six-game winless streak. Philadelphia, with homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan (0g/2a) powering a 4-0 win over D.C. United, strengthened their hold on the East's ninth and final postseason bid.
Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge (2g/0a) and FC Cincinnati wingback Luca Orellano (1g/1a) traded star moments in a 2-2 draw. Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan also shined in a 2-2 draw, making eight saves at the New York Red Bulls and stopping Elias Manoel's penalty kick.
FC Dallas striker Logan Farrington (1g/1a) subbed on for Petar Musa, keying a 3-1 win over LAFC. LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec (1g/2a) maintained his electrifying form in a 4-2 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten (0g/2a) played provider in a 4-3 win over Orlando City SC.
With a 2-0 win over Toronto FC, head coach Chris Armas' Colorado Rapids secured a playoff spot. USMNT defender Reggie Cannon scored the opener during his first start since returning to MLS this summer.
Rounding out the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi, Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla and New York City FC midfielder James Sands both scored crucial goals. Carrasquilla's bicycle kick earned a 1-0 win at Dynamo rivals Austin FC, while Sands' stoppage-time header and first-ever MLS goal salvaged a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami CF.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Brad Guzan (ATL) - Max Arfsten (CLB), Reggie Cannon (COL), Luca Orellano (CIN) - Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), James Sands (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LA) - Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Sam Surridge (NSH), Logan Farrington (DAL)
Coach: Chris Armas (COL)
Bench: Steve Clark (HOU), John Tolkin (RBNY), Robin Lod (MIN), Caden Clark (MTL), Riqui Puig (LA), Diego Luna (RSL), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Pep Biel (CLT), Cucho Hernández (CLB)
