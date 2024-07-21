Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Bouanga leads LAFC, Alba saves Inter Miami

Jonathan Sigal

Several MLS All-Stars shined bright during Matchday 28, giving them momentum before facing the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga scored twice in a 3-0 win at red-hot Seattle Sounders FC, Inter Miami CF left back Jordi Alba scored late in a 2-1 triumph over Chicago Fire FC, and St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki made five saves in a 1-1 draw at rivals Sporting Kansas City.

Beyond that All-Star trio, LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil and New York Red Bulls forward Lewis Morgan fully deserve Team of the Matchday presented by Audi honors. Paintsil tallied 1g/2a in LA's 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers, and Morgan scored twice in RBNY's 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta United center back Stian Gregersen scored two nearly identical headers in a 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew, powering home corner kicks from Saba Lobjanidze. Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo FC right back Griffin Dorsey's brace sealed a wild 4-3 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Cole Bassett tallied 1g/2a, including a late penalty kick, as the Colorado Rapids won 3-2 over rivals Real Salt Lake and reclaimed the Rocky Mountain Cup. Philadelphia Union midfielder Dániel Gazdag scored his third career hat trick in a 3-0 win vs. Nashville SC, leaving the Hungarian international fourth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea scored in a 1-0 triumph at Canadian Classique rival CF Montréal, then Charlotte FC's Iuri Tavares scored and won a penalty kick in a 2-2 draw at Austin FC.

Lastly, Steve Cherundolo earns Coach of the Matchday honors. LAFC stopped their mini-slide, ended Seattle's five-game winning streak and sit second in the Supporters' Shield race on points per game (1.96) at the All-Star/Leagues Cup break.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Roman Bürki (STL) - Jordi Alba (MIA), Stian Gregersen (ATL), Griffin Dorsey (HOU) - Richie Laryea (TOR), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Cole Bassett (COL), Iuri Tavares (CLT) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Joseph Paintsil (LA), Lewis Morgan (RBNY)

Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Peyton Miller (NE), Joseph Rosales (MIN), Yannick Bright (MIA), Riqui Puig (LA), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Fafà Picault (VAN), Willy Agada (SKC)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

