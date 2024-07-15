LIGA MX roster for 2024 MLS All-Star Game

LIGA MX has released their 30-player roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held July 24 at Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Ángel Malagón - Club America
- Kevin Mier - Cruz Azul
- Fernando Tapia - Tigres UANL
DEFENDERS (9)
- Jesús Angulo - Tigres UANL
- Brian García - Toluca
- Bryan González - CF Pachuca
- Alan Mozo - Guadalajara
- Jesús Orozco - Guadalajara
- Alexis Peña - Club Necaxa
- Gonzalo Piovi - Cruz Azul
- Guido Pizarro - Tigres UANL
- Juan Manuel Sanabria - Atlético San Luis
MIDFIELDERS (15)
- Roberto Alvarado - Guadalajara
- Alán Bautista - CF Pachuca
- Germán Berterame - CF Monterrey
- Juan Brunetta - Tigres UANL
- Sergio Canales - CF Monterrey
- Nelson Deossa - CF Pachuca
- Javairô Dilrosun - Club América
- Jonathan Dos Santos - Club América
- Rodrigo Dourado - Atlético San Luis
- Álvaro Fidalgo - Club América
- Andrés Guardado - Club León
- César Huerta - Pumas UNAM
- Oussama Idrissi - CF Pachuca
- Maximiliano Meza - CF Monterrey
- Carlos Rodríguez - Cruz Azul
FORWARDS (3)
- Andre-Pierre Gignac - Tigres UANL
- Guillermo Martínez - Pumas UNAM
- Salomón Rondón - CF Pachuca
Roster notes
The first 14 selections, announced on June 30, were the winners and nominees for the Balón de Oro awards within the categories of Best Goalkeeper, Central Defender, Fullback, Defensive Midfielder, Attacking Midfielder, Forward, and Rookie. Balón de Oro is LIGA MX’s ceremony to honor the league’s best following the Apertura and Clausura seasons.
Club America’s Andre Jardine, upon being chosen as the Best Head Coach of the Season, selected 14 players to fill out the team. Additionally, LIGA MX Executive President Mikel Arriola made two selections in Andres Guardado (León) and Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres).
LIGA MX is putting forth the league’s best-of-the-best as they prepare for a rematch after falling to the MLS All-Stars 2-1 at Allianz Field in 2022 and in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation at BMO Stadium in 2021.