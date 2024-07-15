LIGA MX roster for 2024 MLS All-Star Game

LIGA MX has released their 30-player roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held July 24 at Columbus Crew 's Lower.com Field Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Roster notes

The first 14 selections, announced on June 30, were the winners and nominees for the Balón de Oro awards within the categories of Best Goalkeeper, Central Defender, Fullback, Defensive Midfielder, Attacking Midfielder, Forward, and Rookie. Balón de Oro is LIGA MX’s ceremony to honor the league’s best following the Apertura and Clausura seasons.

Club America’s Andre Jardine, upon being chosen as the Best Head Coach of the Season, selected 14 players to fill out the team. Additionally, LIGA MX Executive President Mikel Arriola made two selections in Andres Guardado (León) and Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres).