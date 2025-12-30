FC Dallas acquire Swedish midfielder Herman Johansson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Herman Johansson from Swedish top-flight side Mjällby AIF, the club announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old is signed through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-2030 and will occupy an international roster spot.
“We’re excited to welcome Herman to FC Dallas,” FC Dallas chief soccer officer Andre Zanotta said.
“His ability on both sides of the ball was on full display during Mjällby AIF’s historic championship season and with the Swedish national team. We’re excited to see his impact on FC Dallas this season.”
Johansson has 26g/17a in 161 appearances across all competitions for Mjällby and fellow Swedish club Sandvikens IF.
He earned his first senior cap for Sweden last month during a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. In March, the Blågult will participate in a European playoff for one of the six remaining spots at the tournament.
Johansson is FCD's second midfield signing this winter, following Israeli youth international Ran Binyamin.
“I felt immediately, when I met with [head coach] Eric Quill and Andre Zanotta, that everything was top-level,” Johansson said.
“They seemed very competitive and driven to win, and that’s how I feel as well. I think we made a strong connection, and I wanted to be part of this journey. I want to give the FC Dallas faithful some great moments on the pitch and show all of my passion and joy on the field.”
Dallas finished seventh (44 points) in the Western Conference in 2025, their first season under head coach Eric Quill. They exited the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant