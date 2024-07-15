Skills Challenge

Rosters for 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Major League Soccer and LIGA MX have announced their 10-player rosters and special guests for the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G.

Players will participate in five different challenges:

  • MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T
  • MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Crest
  • MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T
  • MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice
  • MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs

MLS and LIGA MX will compete on behalf of Adaptive Sports Connection and Special Olympics Ohio, resulting in $25,000 donations to their respective charities.

MLS All-Stars
Player
Club
Luciano Acosta (M)
FC Cincinnati
Jordi Alba (D)
Inter Miami CF
Federico Bernardeschi (F)
Toronto FC
Sergio Busquets (M)
Inter Miami CF
Roman Bürki (GK)
St. Louis CITY SC
Evander (M)
Portland Timbers
Ryan Gauld (M)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Cucho Hernández (M)
Columbus Crew
Maarten Paes (GK)
FC Dallas
Riqui Puig (M)
LA Galaxy
Sacha Kljestan
MLS Great
Diana Ordóñez
Houston Dash
LIGA MX All-Stars
Player
Club
Roberto Alvarado (F)
Guadalajara
Juan Brunetta (M)
Tigres UANL
Sergio Canales (M)
CF Monterrey
Jonathan Dos Santos (M)
Club América
Andrés Guardado (M)
Club Leon
Cesar Huerta (F)
Pumas UNAM
Luis Malagon (GK)
Club América
Kevin Mier (GK)
Cruz Azul
Gonzalo Piovi (D)
Cruz Azul
Salomón Rondón (F)
CF Pachuca
Luis Hernández
LIGA MX Great
Alicia Cervantes
Guadalajara

Special guests

In addition to 10 players on both MLS and LIGA MX rosters, Houston Dash (NWSL) forward Diana Ordóñez, Chivas (LIGA MX Femenil) forward Alicia Cervantes and MLS and LIGA MX Greats Sacha Kljestan and Luis Hernández will also compete.

Goalie Wars returns

Goalie Wars returns in 2024, featuring four MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers in a single-elimination tournament competing for a one-of-a-kind, custom championship belt:

  • Jean Antoine - Chattanooga FC
  • Michael Collodi - North Texas SC
  • Stas Lapkes - Columbus Crew 2
  • Chituru Odunze - Crown Legacy FC

The goalkeepers defend their own net while trying to score on their opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball. It will be a back-and-forth battle for three 90-second rounds.

