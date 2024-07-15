Rosters for 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Special guests

In addition to 10 players on both MLS and LIGA MX rosters, Houston Dash (NWSL) forward Diana Ordóñez, Chivas (LIGA MX Femenil) forward Alicia Cervantes and MLS and LIGA MX Greats Sacha Kljestan and Luis Hernández will also compete.

Goalie Wars returns

Goalie Wars returns in 2024, featuring four MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers in a single-elimination tournament competing for a one-of-a-kind, custom championship belt:

The goalkeepers defend their own net while trying to score on their opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball. It will be a back-and-forth battle for three 90-second rounds.