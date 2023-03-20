Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Argentine wonderkid, Concacaf stars lead the way

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Matchday 4, in many ways, was the Thiago Almada show. But results were also shaped by some of Major League Soccer’s Concacaf standouts, as reflected in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

23MLS_TOTM-MD4-4x5

Almada was transcendent for Atlanta United, contributing two goals and two assists in a 5-1 rout of the Portland Timbers as the Argentine World Cup-winning star possibly builds towards an MLS record outgoing transfer. The 21-year-old, undoubtedly, is a way-early Landon Donovan MLS MVP favorite.

In Concacaf circles:

The South American group extended beyond Almada and applied to Venezuelan midfielder Junior Moreno, whose brace rescued a 3-3 comeback draw for FC Cincinnati at Chicago Fire FC. There’s also Brazilian striker João Klauss, whose third goal of the year helped pace a 3-0 win for St. Louis CITY SC over the San Jose Earthquakes – giving the top-of-the-league newcomers the best-ever expansion-season start in MLS history (4W-0L-0D).

The European players are FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes, as penalty-kick heroics from the Dutchman proved crucial in a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. And potential club-record signing Dante Vanzeir’s first New York Red Bulls goal secured a 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew, volleying home the dagger after subbing on late.

The last bucket belongs to Charlotte FC following their 2-1 win at Orlando City SC, whereby manager Christian Lattanzio made all the right tactical adjustments and lineup decisions after a slow start to the year. Among the changes was interesting Harrison Afful at left back; the veteran defender had an assist after Charlotte opened their second season with three straight losses.

Team of the Matchday (4-3-3, left to right): Maarten Paes (DAL) - Harrison Afful (CLT), Henry Kessler (NE), Miguel Tapias (MIN), Richie Laryea (TOR) - Héctor Herrera (HOU), Junior Moreno (CIN), Thiago Almada (ATL) - Romell Quioto (MTL), João Klauss (STL), Dante Vanzeir (RBNY)

Coach: Christian Lattanzio (CLT) 

Bench: John McCarthy (LAFC), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Jake Nerwinski (STL), Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Luquinhas (RBNY), Caleb Wiley (ATL), Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Gustavo Bou (NE), Mikael Uhre (PHI)

23_MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_MD4

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

Thiago Almada's market value soars, St. Louis' legend grows & more from Matchday 4
MLS record broken! St. Louis CITY SC "dominate" as magic continues
MLS-record transfer for Thiago Almada? Atlanta United star could "break the bank"
CF Montréal stun Philadelphia Union after momentum-changing Video Review
Team of the Matchday Matchday Maarten Paes Harrison Afful Henry Kessler Miguel Tapias Richie Laryea Héctor Herrera Junior Moreno Thiago Almada Romell Quioto João Klauss Dante Vanzeir

Related Stories

Team of the Matchday: Atlanta United, LAFC & St. Louis CITY own the moment
Team of the Matchday: Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Ferreira & more step up
Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend?
More News
More News
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
CF Montréal bring back defender Gabriele Corbo from Italy's Bologna FC
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal bring back defender Gabriele Corbo from Italy's Bologna FC
Team of the Matchday: Argentine wonderkid, Concacaf stars lead the way
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Argentine wonderkid, Concacaf stars lead the way
March international window: Which MLS players were called up?

March international window: Which MLS players were called up?
DC United sign Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 4
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 4
More News
Video
Video
It's Raining Argentine Golazos | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

It's Raining Argentine Golazos | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | March 18, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | March 18, 2023
Disallowed Goal: D. Joveljic vs. VAN, 77'
0:51

Disallowed Goal: D. Joveljic vs. VAN, 77'
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC | March 18, 2023
6:46

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC | March 18, 2023
More Video