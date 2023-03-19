MLS record broken! St. Louis CITY SC "dominate" as magic continues

St. Louis CITY SC ’s inaugural season just keeps on becoming more magical. And now, it’s one for the record books.

With Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over the San Jose Earthquakes, CITY SC became the first expansion club in Major League Soccer history to win their first four games.

This start is also having real-time repercussions around the league, as St. Louis are the last perfect team remaining after four matchdays, going a flawless 4W-0L-0D.

In other words: the new guys, the ones barely anybody had any faith in going into the 2023 season, sit alone atop both the Western Conference and overall MLS standings.

For head coach Bradley Carnell, this supposedly improbable St. Louis fairytale is anything but.

"Is it a surprise for us? No. The boys were confident from day one," he said, relishing in the fact all the preseason doubters did was light a fire in his squad.

"The boys were angry from day one, that no one believed in them. So yeah, we've got the chip on the shoulder, we had the chip on the shoulder. But now we've shown that it's not just about having a chip on the shoulder.