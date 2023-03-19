Charlotte FC content to "let people talk" after blitzing Orlando City

After three straight losses to start the 2023 MLS campaign, Charlotte FC needed a positive result in the worst way going into their Matchday 4 away fixture at Orlando City SC .

They got one, taking a 2-1 victory over their Eastern Conference rivals and accruing what the second-year side hope can be some positive momentum after the down start.

"It feels really good," head coach Christian Lattanzio said postgame. "And I am very, very proud of the boys because they played a complete game in the sense that they attacked when they had the possibility to do it. They defended when they had to. In football, you need to fight to impose your game and impose yourself into the game. And I think that this has to be a part of our DNA."

New-look lineup

The result was delivered by a new-look starting XI from those opening three defeats, with Designated Player attackers Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jóźwiak each starting the match on the bench, replaced by Kerwin Vargas and McKinze Gaines. Both fullbacks were also switched, with veteran Harrison Afful slotting in at left back and Jaylin Lindsey drawing the start at right back. Brandt Bronico also returned to midfield.

Those turned out to be the right buttons for Lattanzio, as Charlotte put on their most complete performance of the season. Vargas in particular capitalized on the opportunity with his 37th-minute goal that stood as the game-winner. Also encouraging was forward Enzo Copetti's 26th-minute opener, the Argentine's second MLS goal.

"I made the changes because we played three games and I gave certain players opportunities to play and I think it's only fair to give other players opportunities when things don't work the way we'd like them to work," Lattanzio explained. "It's part of the team, that's why we have a roster and on many occasions I said that I really trust all the players on the roster because they train well.