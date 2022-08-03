MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Charlotte trade Christian Makoun to New England, finalizing deal for French center back

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Charlotte FC are making changes in their central defense depth chart.

The expansion club is finalizing the acquisition of French center back Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 side Rodez AF, a source told MLSsoccer.com.

Charlotte have also agreed on a deal to trade Venezuelan international center back Christian Makoun to the New England Revolution, a source confirmed. The Athletic's Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio first reported the Makoun trade.

Player backgrounds

Malanda, 20, has made 34 Ligue 2 appearances with Rodez, including playing 90 minutes last weekend in the club's opening match of the 2022-23 campaign, keeping a clean sheet.

Makoun, 22, initially came to MLS in 2020 with Inter Miami CF and was acquired by Charlotte this past offseason in a trade. He has scored twice in 43 MLS appearances (33 starts), though was yet to start a league match under interim head coach Christian Lattanzio, who took over at the beginning of June after ex-head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez was dismissed.

Playoff battles

The Venezuelan international adds to New England's options at center back, with Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Jon Bell and Omar Gonzalez all at the club. Under Lattanzio, Charlotte's main options in central defense have been Guzman Corujo and Anton Walkes.

Charlotte and New England, both in the Eastern Conference, are locked in a battle to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Revs are in ninth place, two points below the line, while Charlotte are in 10th place, three points below the line. Both clubs have 12 games remaining in the regular season.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Charlotte FC New England Revolution Christian Makoun Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Sources: FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution
Sources: Charlotte FC make offer for Wales star Aaron Ramsey after Juventus exit
Official: DC United acquire David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake
More News
More News
Official: Vancouver Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schöpf
Transfer Tracker

Official: Vancouver Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schöpf
Brandon Vazquez added to MLS All-Star Game roster as Taty Castellanos' replacement
MLS All-Star Game

Brandon Vazquez added to MLS All-Star Game roster as Taty Castellanos' replacement
Sources: FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution
Source: Charlotte trade Christian Makoun to New England, finalizing deal for French center back
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Charlotte trade Christian Makoun to New England, finalizing deal for French center back
Colorado Rapids sign former Sporting KC midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez on loan
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign former Sporting KC midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez on loan
Charlotte FC sign Brian Romero as their first-ever homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Brian Romero as their first-ever homegrown player
More News
Video
Video
A Historic Moment as SoFi Stadium Hosts a First Ever Night of Soccer
15:42

A Historic Moment as SoFi Stadium Hosts a First Ever Night of Soccer
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas | August 02, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas | August 02, 2022
PK GOAL: Nicolás Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders - 39th minute
0:34

PK GOAL: Nicolás Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders - 39th minute
PENALTY FOUL: Maarten Paes, FC Dallas - 37th minute
0:44

PENALTY FOUL: Maarten Paes, FC Dallas - 37th minute
More Video