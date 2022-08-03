Source: Charlotte trade Christian Makoun to New England, finalizing deal for French center back

Charlotte have also agreed on a deal to trade Venezuelan international center back Christian Makoun to the New England Revolution , a source confirmed. The Athletic's Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio first reported the Makoun trade.

Player backgrounds

Malanda, 20, has made 34 Ligue 2 appearances with Rodez, including playing 90 minutes last weekend in the club's opening match of the 2022-23 campaign, keeping a clean sheet.

Makoun, 22, initially came to MLS in 2020 with Inter Miami CF and was acquired by Charlotte this past offseason in a trade. He has scored twice in 43 MLS appearances (33 starts), though was yet to start a league match under interim head coach Christian Lattanzio, who took over at the beginning of June after ex-head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez was dismissed.

Playoff battles

Charlotte and New England, both in the Eastern Conference, are locked in a battle to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Revs are in ninth place, two points below the line, while Charlotte are in 10th place, three points below the line. Both clubs have 12 games remaining in the regular season.