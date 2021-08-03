Seven MLS players who shined at the 2021 Gold Cup

It's never just about the goalkeeper when a team posts five 1-0 wins out of six tries during a tournament run. In this USMNT's run, Robinson coolly led the field players to that stinginess record at this Gold Cup. Like a good neighbor, the Atlanta United center back was always there when the team needed him most. He was the key man in keeping Lucas Cavallini, Almoez Ali and Rogelio Funes Mori off the score sheet. Throw in his final winner to shove Mexico aside, and it's easy to see why some folks are arguing he deserved the tournament's Best Player Award award over El Tri midfielder Hector Herrera