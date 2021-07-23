New England receiving multiple Euro offers for Canadian starlet Tajon Buchanan

Buchanan, who has helped vault the Revs atop the Eastern Conference and push Canada to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, reportedly has generated looks from RC Lens of Ligue 1, FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga and Club Brugge of the Belgium First Division. Scianitti adds that the 22-year-old, who has featured at wingback, wide midfield and fullback, is expected to receive additional offers from Portuguese and German clubs.