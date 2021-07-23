New England receiving multiple Euro offers for Canadian starlet Tajon Buchanan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Tajon Buchanan's star continues to rise and the New England Revolution midfielder is garnering significant European interest as a result, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.
Buchanan, who has helped vault the Revs atop the Eastern Conference and push Canada to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, reportedly has generated looks from RC Lens of Ligue 1, FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga and Club Brugge of the Belgium First Division. Scianitti adds that the 22-year-old, who has featured at wingback, wide midfield and fullback, is expected to receive additional offers from Portuguese and German clubs.
MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert previously reported that Buchanan was the subject of widespread interest and the Revs turned down a $3.5 million offer from French side RC Lens.
Last month, Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena played down transfer rumors for Buchanan and forward Adam Buksa, telling Rhode Island-based reporter Tom Quinlan they “are not looking to sell any players in the middle of the season.”
Buchanan, who was named the 2020 Canadian Youth International Player of the Year last December, had a breakout season a year ago, scoring two goals and dishing out two assists in 1,084 minutes.
He’s backed that up this season with three goals and three assists in 12 appearances, including nine starts.
For Canada, Buchanan has been capped seven times and started all three matches of the Gold Cup group stage, filling in for Alphonso Davies on Les Rouge's left side after the former Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown and Bayern Munich star left camp due to injury.