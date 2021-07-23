Transfer Tracker

New England receiving multiple Euro offers for Canadian starlet Tajon Buchanan

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Tajon Buchanan – New England Revolution – dribbling

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Tajon Buchanan's star continues to rise and the New England Revolution midfielder is garnering significant European interest as a result, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

Buchanan, who has helped vault the Revs atop the Eastern Conference and push Canada to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, reportedly has generated looks from RC Lens of Ligue 1, FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga and Club Brugge of the Belgium First Division. Scianitti adds that the 22-year-old, who has featured at wingback, wide midfield and fullback, is expected to receive additional offers from Portuguese and German clubs.

MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert previously reported that Buchanan was the subject of widespread interest and the Revs turned down a $3.5 million offer from French side RC Lens.

Advertising

Last month, Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena played down transfer rumors for Buchanan and forward Adam Buksa, telling Rhode Island-based reporter Tom Quinlan they “are not looking to sell any players in the middle of the season.”

Buchanan, who was named the 2020 Canadian Youth International Player of the Year last December, had a breakout season a year ago, scoring two goals and dishing out two assists in 1,084 minutes.

He’s backed that up this season with three goals and three assists in 12 appearances, including nine starts.

For Canada, Buchanan has been capped seven times and started all three matches of the Gold Cup group stage, filling in for Alphonso Davies on Les Rouge's left side after the former Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown and Bayern Munich star left camp due to injury.

Transfer Tracker Tajon Buchanan New England Revolution Canada

Advertising

Related Stories

Chris Mueller to depart Orlando City SC for Hibernian after 2021 season
Schmetzer: Seattle Sounders in negotiations for Palmeiras attacker Wesley
Real Salt Lake ink Rubio Rubin to multi-year contract extension

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
New England receiving multiple Euro offers for Canadian starlet Tajon Buchanan
Transfer Tracker

New England receiving multiple Euro offers for Canadian starlet Tajon Buchanan
Qatar vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal
Gold Cup

Qatar vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal
Can Carles Gil break the MLS single-season assists record?

Can Carles Gil break the MLS single-season assists record?
Seattle Sounders laud Raul Ruidiaz after game-winning wonder-goal

Seattle Sounders laud Raul Ruidiaz after game-winning wonder-goal
Recap: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders 1

Recap: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders 1
Recap: Orlando City SC 2, Philadelphia Union 1

Recap: Orlando City SC 2, Philadelphia Union 1
More News
Video
Video
Great Atmospheres require Great GOALS! Vote on your favorite Week 14 Goal of the Week
1:33

Great Atmospheres require Great GOALS! Vote on your favorite Week 14 Goal of the Week
All Goals from Week 14
16:40

All Goals from Week 14
Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
15:25

Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Join us after the USA vs JAM match for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.