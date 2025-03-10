Seattle Sounders show pathway, Columbus Crew's concern & more from Matchday 3

With Armchair Analyst and all-around legend Matt Doyle rested this time out, the task of filling his iconic boots falls to me. So let’s take a spin across Matchday 3.

Just three weeks into the regular season, we’re down to eight undefeated teams and two perfect starters. Early struggles already provoked some catenaccio tactics. There’s an unexpected early pacesetter in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race and the defending MLS Cup champion is on the ropes.

It was natural to expect a dour, defensive affair when Seattle and LAFC faced off again at Lumen Field on Saturday afternoon, considering both teams are sturdily built and happen to be juggling league and Concacaf Champions Cup action, with massive away legs looming in their respective Round-of-16 ties vs. Cruz Azul and Columbus that led both coaches to make significant rotations in their XIs.

Alas for the Sounders, all this good stuff may be eclipsed by the sight of Pedro de la Vega hobbling off the pitch barely half an hour in, yet another injury concern for a Designated Player whose time in Seattle has been blighted by them. It’s a worrisome development ahead of their daunting midweek trip to Mexico City, where they’ll face Cruz Azul.

Morris deservedly got the garlands for netting the goal that makes him the Sounders' all-time leading scorer with 87 goals across all competitions. This was mainly a Defiance show, though, considering the impact of second-team success stories Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva , Georgi Minoungou and the excellent Paul Rothrock , whose banger of a goal and assist to Morris are reminders of how crucial his blend of sauce and spunk has become for Seattle.

A goalkeeping error from Andrew Thomas allowed LAFC to level via Nathan Ordaz before the break, which helped prompt Schmetzer to bring on Jordan Morris for Danny Musovski at halftime, one of several subs that transformed this from a tense chess match into a freewheeling rout.

“It’s not just because of the goal, that was just icing on the cake. The kid has potential, he has talent, he’s going to be an excellent MLS player.”

“Craig [Waibel, Seattle’s general manager] and I are going to have a long, hard conversation on my drive home today because [Kossi-Rienzi] deserves to be signed to a contract,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer postgame, and indeed, the player himself confirmed that he’s been inked.

Combined with his overall energy and bite – Kossa-Rienzi also completed 30/31 passes and won a game-high five tackles in his 70 minutes on the pitch – it looks like that goal sealed the Rave Green’s decision to offer him a first-team contract.

Instead we got the loudest fireworks of the matchday, a 5-2 barnburner that sparked to life with a legit dream-of-a-lifetime moment from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi , the 22-year-old signed to a short-term loan this week from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance. On a weekend when several top teams failed to be sufficiently direct and paid a price, kudos to Kossa-Rienzi and Jesús Ferreira for playing over the top and asking their Angelino guests to deal with it, which... they did not.

“The offensive part will continue to grow, but when you look after each other, outwork the opponent and defend the box like we did tonight, that stuff goes a long way. We talked about an emotional and physical response coming out of the last two matches, and we got it tonight.”

“Over the past two seasons, it is how strong we were on the defensive end that put us in the playoffs. That’s what we have to focus on now until we become a more well-oiled machine and relationships continue to build,” said Olsen postgame.

No doubts about who welcomed this 0-0 draw more. Having taken a 4-1 home hiding from Inter Miami last week, the Dynamo set out their stall in the most defensive-minded iteration of a 4-3-3 imaginable and deservedly banked their first clean sheet of the season. They didn’t merely soak up pressure here and hope for the best, either: La Naranja answered Olsen’s call for more fight and intensity with a nasty, combative edge, particularly in central midfield, that the Crew couldn’t or wouldn’t match.

Dynamo defender Obafemi Awodesu pumped both fists in a quiet celebration when referee Jon Freemon blew the full-time whistle. Head coach Ben Olsen managed to look both irritated and relieved as he stepped in from the touchline, having earned a yellow card from Freemon for his remonstrations a few minutes prior. And the home fans at Lower.com Field booed heartily as their team concluded a disappointing week with two points dropped to their bus-parking visitors from Houston.

Conversely, Mohamed Farsi and Patrick Schulte said afterward that they’re not worried about the Crew, but I sure am. Browse the passing and positional maps from this game and you’ll spot the telltale signs of the dreaded ‘horseshoe of sadness,’ when a team plays its way into the final third yet merely camps out around the opposition’s box rather than penetrating it with regularity.

All that possession led to a piddling 0.9 expected goals, a story all too similar to the 3-0 smash-and-grab inflicted on them by LAFC in their midweek Concacaf Champions Cup clash. After Chicago gifted them an array of inviting chances on opening weekend, the Crew’s xG has now failed to reach the 1.0 marker for two matchdays in a row, a sign of just how costly the loss of Cucho Hernández and Christian Ramírez, who totaled 47 goal contributions in league play last season, has been.

Cucho’s departure for Real Betis has exposed not just how productive he was, but also how central he was to the relationships that make NancyBall hum. The Colombian striker’s intelligence in sniffing out time and space, then guiding his colleagues into the combination play to exploit it, is elite. And it’s unfair to expect his nominal successor Jacen Russell-Rowe or any other individual on the current roster to replace it – including Diego Rossi, whose outward displays of frustration hint at the burden of responsibility he’s feeling.

“Last year, we were worse, the way we started. I don't know if you remember, it was worse,” said Nancy in a glass-half-full postgame defense of his team’s drift. “Last year at the same time, we were talking about Cucho and Diego, that they were not scoring, and we scored more goals. It will come.”