MLS roster profiles: Spring 2025

Major League Soccer has released roster profiles for its 30 clubs, including roster composition details and the amount of 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) available to clubs.
Note: The club roster profiles and GAM are posted as of March 7, 2025, and any additions or changes to rosters following that date will not be reflected in the above document.
Roster profiles
The roster profiles illustrate, among other details:
- A player's current roster designation
- Guaranteed contract and option years
- International roster status
- Designated Players
- U22 Initiative players
- TAM-eligible players
- Homegrown players
GAM uses
Clubs can use General Allocation Money to help do the following, beyond their salary budget:
- "Buy down" a player's salary budget charge as part of managing a club's roster
- "Buy down" a loan or transfer fee
- Sign a homegrown player
- Trade to acquire players, international roster slots and other assets
In essence: The more GAM a club has, the more salary budget space they can utilize.