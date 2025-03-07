MLS roster profiles: Spring 2025

Major League Soccer has released roster profiles for its 30 clubs, including roster composition details and the amount of 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) available to clubs.

Note: The club roster profiles and GAM are posted as of March 7, 2025, and any additions or changes to rosters following that date will not be reflected in the above document.

Roster profiles

The roster profiles illustrate, among other details:

A player's current roster designation

Guaranteed contract and option years

International roster status

Designated Players

U22 Initiative players

TAM-eligible players

Homegrown players

GAM uses

Clubs can use General Allocation Money to help do the following, beyond their salary budget:

"Buy down" a player's salary budget charge as part of managing a club's roster

"Buy down" a loan or transfer fee

Sign a homegrown player

Trade to acquire players, international roster slots and other assets