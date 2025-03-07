League News

MLS roster profiles: Spring 2025

MLS 2025 ball - off center

MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer has released roster profiles for its 30 clubs, including roster composition details and the amount of 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) available to clubs.

Full roster profiles: READ MORE

Note: The club roster profiles and GAM are posted as of March 7, 2025, and any additions or changes to rosters following that date will not be reflected in the above document.

Roster profiles

The roster profiles illustrate, among other details:

  • A player's current roster designation
  • Guaranteed contract and option years
  • International roster status
  • Designated Players
  • U22 Initiative players
  • TAM-eligible players
  • Homegrown players

GAM uses

Clubs can use General Allocation Money to help do the following, beyond their salary budget:

  • "Buy down" a player's salary budget charge as part of managing a club's roster
  • "Buy down" a loan or transfer fee
  • Sign a homegrown player
  • Trade to acquire players, international roster slots and other assets

In essence: The more GAM a club has, the more salary budget space they can utilize.

2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video