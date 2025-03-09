Ryan Gauld: Vancouver Whitecaps captain suffers injury

While jumping for a ball cleared by Montréal defender Aleksandr Guboglo in the 19th minute, Gauld – without contact – immediately crumbled to the ground.

As BC Place fell silent, Vancouver's star Designated Player made way for J.C. Ngando with an apparent knee injury.

The Whitecaps managed without their Scottish international, improving to a perfect 3W-0L-0D for the first time in club history thanks to goals from Mathías Laborda and Tate Johnson.