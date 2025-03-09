Ryan Gauld: Vancouver Whitecaps captain suffers injury

Vancouver Whitecaps FC's promising start to the 2025 MLS season and blossoming Concacaf Champions Cup run may have suffered a major setback when captain Ryan Gauld was forced off due to injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over CF Montréal.
While jumping for a ball cleared by Montréal defender Aleksandr Guboglo in the 19th minute, Gauld – without contact – immediately crumbled to the ground.
As BC Place fell silent, Vancouver's star Designated Player made way for J.C. Ngando with an apparent knee injury.
The Whitecaps managed without their Scottish international, improving to a perfect 3W-0L-0D for the first time in club history thanks to goals from Mathías Laborda and Tate Johnson.
However, Gauld, who has 34g/43a in 111 MLS appearances, would leave a huge void if he were to miss Wednesday's CCC Round-of-16 Leg 2 at LIGA MX giants CF Monterrey. The tie is currently level at 1-1 on aggregate, with the decisive match set for Estadio Corona in Torreón, Mexico.