Jordan Morris makes history as Seattle Sounders crush LAFC

Morris' 77th-minute strike in Saturday’s 5-2 win over LAFC marked his 87th as a Sounder across all competitions, passing longtime teammate and fellow club legend Raúl Ruidíaz (86).

At long last, Jordan Morris is the all-time leading goalscorer in Seattle Sounders FC history.

“It means everything,” the USMNT forward told MLS Season Pass after the match. “I’ve talked about it for a long time. I thrive on scoring goals; that’s what I want to do and bring to the team."

It’s a full-circle moment for the 30-year-old Seattle native who climbed the ranks from the Sounders academy to homegrown player, now owning a place in the club's record books.

Today was special. I’m incredibly grateful for and proud of this achievement. Being a kid from Seattle, going through the academy, having the dream to step on the field for my hometown club, to now being the club’s leading scorer is surreal. Thank you Seattle. More to come! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ksNKcz5Ktz

"I wanted to do it here at home, and to have a game like that is really special and a moment I’ll always remember.”

“Being a local guy here, growing up through the academy, being a fan of the team and sitting up in the stands as a fan, knowing I wanted to be on this field one day, now to put my name in the history books like that is a huge honor to be able to do it in front of my family," Morris explained.

Doing it at Lumen Field made it extra special. Morris bagged a brace in the Sounders' Matchday 1 draw at home with Charlotte FC , which meant his historic moment was imminent and could have taken place in another venue.

Sights on CCC

Morris achieving all-time status was complemented by an account-opener from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, who is with the Sounders on a short-term agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance. Former academy standout Paul Rothrock, who signed his first-team contract in August last season, also found the net as part of the five-goal outburst that gave Seattle their first win of the MLS season.

The result affords the Sounders some positive momentum as they set their sights on Tuesday's massive Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2 clash at LIGA MX foe Cruz Azul, with the sides locked in a 0-0 aggregate draw in their Round of 16 series.

They'll possibly have to play that match without DP winger Pedro de la Vega, who exited Saturday's victory with quad tightness.

However, this statement performance against a direct rival could prove a turning point for Seattle's season.