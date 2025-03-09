Jordan Morris makes history as Seattle Sounders crush LAFC

At long last, Jordan Morris is the all-time leading goalscorer in Seattle Sounders FC history.
It’s a full-circle moment for the 30-year-old Seattle native who climbed the ranks from the Sounders academy to homegrown player, now owning a place in the club's record books.
“It means everything,” the USMNT forward told MLS Season Pass after the match. “I’ve talked about it for a long time. I thrive on scoring goals; that’s what I want to do and bring to the team."
Doing it at Lumen Field made it extra special. Morris bagged a brace in the Sounders' Matchday 1 draw at home with Charlotte FC, which meant his historic moment was imminent and could have taken place in another venue.
“Being a local guy here, growing up through the academy, being a fan of the team and sitting up in the stands as a fan, knowing I wanted to be on this field one day, now to put my name in the history books like that is a huge honor to be able to do it in front of my family," Morris explained.
"I wanted to do it here at home, and to have a game like that is really special and a moment I’ll always remember.”
Sights on CCC
Morris achieving all-time status was complemented by an account-opener from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, who is with the Sounders on a short-term agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance. Former academy standout Paul Rothrock, who signed his first-team contract in August last season, also found the net as part of the five-goal outburst that gave Seattle their first win of the MLS season.
The result affords the Sounders some positive momentum as they set their sights on Tuesday's massive Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2 clash at LIGA MX foe Cruz Azul, with the sides locked in a 0-0 aggregate draw in their Round of 16 series.
They'll possibly have to play that match without DP winger Pedro de la Vega, who exited Saturday's victory with quad tightness.
However, this statement performance against a direct rival could prove a turning point for Seattle's season.
"Yes, it feels really good, but our record against [LAFC] is still 4W-9L-4D, so we still have some work to do," head coach Brian Schmetzer said postgame. "But days like today, we're certainly going to enjoy the moment. That locker room is extremely happy for a lot of reasons."