Seattle Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz wins second-straight MLS Player of the Week

After another highlight-reel goal that delivered his team all three points, Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz has garnered MLS Player of the Week honors for Week 20. It's the second straight week Ruidiaz has taken home the accolade, coming off his brace in Seattle's 6-2 rivalry rout of the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in Week 19.

Remarkably, Ruidiaz's latest strike came just 20 seconds after he entered the contest as a second-half substitute, with Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer opting to field a rotated lineup to start the match due to the compact schedule. The striker didn't enter the match until just after the hour mark, along with fellow Designated Player Nicolas Lodeiro.