Seattle Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz named MLS Player of the Week for Week 14

The Peruvian forward didn't start Thursday's match, as the Sounders went with a youth-heavy lineup to help tackle fixture congestion and a depleted roster. Instead, he entered as a 54th-minute substitute with the match still scoreless.

Thirteen minutes later, Ruidiaz struck for an AT&T MLS Goal of the Year contender, controlling a deflection off an Austin defender and unleashing a scorching first-time shot from 40 yards out that was placed perfectly over diving Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who had come off his line. The wonder-goal delivered the Sounders all three points, plus moved them back atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 32 points from 15 matches.