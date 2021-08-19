Recap: FC Dallas 0, Seattle Sounders 1

A moment of magic from Raul Ruidiaz just seconds after he entered as a second-half substitute was all the Seattle Sounders needed at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, as the Rave Green took a 1-0 road victory over FC Dallas on the strength of a delightful game-winner from their standout Peruvian striker.

After fielding a rotated starting lineup due to fixture congestion, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer made a double-sub of Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro in the second half and was rewarded for it, as the two Designated Players combined on the sequence that led to the game's decisive goal just after entering.

Seattle dodged an early scare on 20 minutes, when FC Dallas homegrown Jesus Ferreira uncorked a distance shot that he put on target at the end of a charging run that began in his own end. The effort looked bound for goal, but was denied by a sprawling save from Sounders goalkeeper Spencer Richey, then cleared to safety by Shane O'Neill.

Seattle had their best look of the first half just before halftime when Nicolas Benezet sent in a cross that found Kelyn Rowe for a free header in front of goal, but Rowe's effort went wide of the far post.

Dallas started the second half on the front foot, generating a pair of opportunities just after the restart through Ricardo Pepi. The talented homegrown forced Richey into another sprawling save in the 47th minute, then put a subsequent shot just wide after getting the ball back off the rebound.

Seattle thought they opened the scoring just minutes later when Will Bruin got on the end of a feed from Rowe and smashed the ball home after a pinpoint switch from Josh Atencio. But the veteran forward saw his strike waved off by a late flag-raise from the assistant referee for offside.

Ruidiaz nabbed the opener just after he was brought on as a substitute right past the hour mark. The forward collected a feed from fellow sub Lodeiro and saw his initial shot blocked, but beat Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer with a gorgeous curling strike from inside the area that deflected off the post and bounced into the net.