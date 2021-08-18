Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders' Jimmy Medranda wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 19

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

What could finish as the AT&T Goal of the Year was the clear AT&T Goal of the Week winner for Week 19 of the 2021 MLS season.

Jimmy Medranda's stunning left-footed full volley in the Seattle Sounders6-2 win over Cascadia foe Portland garnered 77.5% of the final vote.

Seattle teammate Raul Ruidiaz, who scored on a thunderous free kick in the same game, finished second with 15.4% of the vote haul.

Kevin Cabral took third place (4.7%) for his quick transition goal in the LA Galaxy’s 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC. And Braian Galvan's curling left-footed effort from just inside the 18-yard box in the Colorado Rapids3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC slotted fourth with 2.4% of the vote.

Watch the goals again, and again, below.

Goal of the Week Seattle Sounders FC Jimmy Medranda

