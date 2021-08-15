Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Colorado Rapids 3

A two-goal second half from the Colorado Rapids saw the visitors defeat Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 at BBVA Stadium on Saturday evening.

Second-half goals from Braian Galvan and Michael Barrios secured three points for the Rapids on the road while handing the Dynamo their first home defeat this season.

The Rapids found themselves on the scoreboard almost immediately. Center back Lalas Abubakar found the back of the net with a corner-kick header in the 5th minute, netting the Rapids fifth set-piece goal of the season.

Barrios nearly doubled the Rapids' lead 10 minutes later after he was found wide open on the back post, but the Colombian forward headed wide in surprising fashion. The Dynamo clapped back with their first real attempt in the 24th minute when Maxi Urruti tested Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough from distance.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, the Dynamo received a lifeline. Barrios brought down Houston defender Maynor Figueroa in the box and referee Rosendo Mendoza pointed to the spot. Fafa Picault stepped up to take the kick and leveled things, calmly slotting into the bottom left corner of the net.

Houston thought they earned a second penalty kick early in the second half after Mendoza once again pointed to the spot. But after a Video Review, Mendoza noted that Urruti was offside in the buildup.

The Rapids then earned a go-ahead second goal in the 60th minute through Barrios, who was spotted wide open at the far post by Mark Anthony Kaye, who slid the ball across the six-yard-box for Barrios to tap home. Yarbrough came up big for the Rapids minutes later, denying Matias Vera from close range with a stunning point-blank save.