Recap: Minnesota United FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

Minnesota United FC's five-match unbeaten streak ended Saturday evening at Allianz Field, as the LA Galaxy made their sole shot on target count in a 1-0 victory for their fourth road win of the 2021 campaign.
A first-half strike from Kevin Cabral proved to be the difference, and Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann stood on his head to preserve a seven-save shutout. The Galaxy briefly jumped atop the Western Conference standings until Sporting Kansas City grabbed a 2-0 win at FC Dallas.
It was nearly a dream start for the Loons just three minutes in when Ethan Finlay was delivered a curling cross from Romain Metanire, but Klinsmann came up big with a stellar save, denying Minnesota an opening goal.
In the 43rd minute, the Galaxy countered and found their opener right before the halftime whistle. Cabral was fed a fantastic through ball from debutant striker Dejan Joveljic and the French winger split the Loons' center-back pairing of Bakaye Dibassy and Brent Kallman, taking the ball down the middle of the pitch and eventually into the back of the net.
Minnesota were again denied by Klinsmann in the second half, when the Galaxy goalkeeper palmed away a Jan Gregus header from distance, pushing the ball onto his post and out in the 58th minute. Klinsmann provided another stunning stop in the 78th minute, diving to his left to deny substitute Juan Agudelo's left-footed blast from range.
Klinsmann's heroics didn't stop there, though. The Galaxy goalkeeper pulled off a pair of jaw-dropping saves in added time, denying Emanuel Reynoso from a set piece and then Chase Gasper from distance.
Goals
- 43' - LA - Kevin Cabral | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: LA’s dominance over the Loons continued, with Minnesota still winless against their Western Conference opposition through eight matches all-time. It was announced pregame that Loons winger Robin Lod suffered an injury in training, which was why he didn't feature. Whereas for the Galaxy, Greg Vanney’s decision to go with Jonathan Klinsmann in net instead of Jonathan Bond paid off. The goalkeeper singlehandedly kept the Galaxy in the match and produced a memorable performance.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jonathan Klinsmann's third-minute save. If the Galaxy goalkeeper didn’t make this stop, it could have opened the doors for Minnesota at home.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jonathan Klinsmann. The Galaxy goalkeeper pulled off seven stunning saves and kept a clean sheet on his 2021 debut.
Up Next
- MIN: Tuesday, August 17 at San Jose Earthquakes | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- LA: Tuesday, August 17 vs Colorado Rapids | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)