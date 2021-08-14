Recap: Minnesota United FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

Minnesota United FC 's five-match unbeaten streak ended Saturday evening at Allianz Field, as the LA Galaxy made their sole shot on target count in a 1-0 victory for their fourth road win of the 2021 campaign.

A first-half strike from Kevin Cabral proved to be the difference, and Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann stood on his head to preserve a seven-save shutout. The Galaxy briefly jumped atop the Western Conference standings until Sporting Kansas City grabbed a 2-0 win at FC Dallas.

It was nearly a dream start for the Loons just three minutes in when Ethan Finlay was delivered a curling cross from Romain Metanire, but Klinsmann came up big with a stellar save, denying Minnesota an opening goal.

In the 43rd minute, the Galaxy countered and found their opener right before the halftime whistle. Cabral was fed a fantastic through ball from debutant striker Dejan Joveljic and the French winger split the Loons' center-back pairing of Bakaye Dibassy and Brent Kallman, taking the ball down the middle of the pitch and eventually into the back of the net.

Minnesota were again denied by Klinsmann in the second half, when the Galaxy goalkeeper palmed away a Jan Gregus header from distance, pushing the ball onto his post and out in the 58th minute. Klinsmann provided another stunning stop in the 78th minute, diving to his left to deny substitute Juan Agudelo's left-footed blast from range.