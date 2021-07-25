Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 14

Was there ever any doubt?
Week 14’s AT&T Goal of the Week has gone to Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, who garnered a whopping 80.5% of the vote. His long-range blast was the difference in a 1-0 win at Austin FC, chipping goalkeeper Brad Stuver to lift Seattle’s youth-heavy and depleted side.
Watch the golazo below:
Second place went to LA Galaxy midfielder Victor Vazquez with 7.9% of the vote, while third place belonged to FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta at 7.5% of the vote. Both players fired home cutback stunners that eluded a diving goalkeeper. Portland Timbers star Diego Valeri brought up the rear with 4.2% of the vote, a tally that marked his 100th career goal for the club.
In a different week, the race may have been tighter. But Ruidiaz’s effort, which helped him also become MLS Player of the Week for Week 14, seemed like a foregone conclusion.