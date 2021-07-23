From Atencio to Vargas: Meet the Seattle Sounders' teenage sensations

A native of Seattle suburb Bellevue, Washington, Atencio 's rise was among the stories of Sounders' preseason training camp and the opening stretch of their MLS season. The 19-year-old was a surprise inclusion in Seattle's starting XI in their season-opener against Minnesota United , a 4-0 victory, and has been a regular rotation piece for Brian Schmetzer ever since, save for a brief stretch where he was sidelined by a quad injury.

While his primary position is defensive midfield, Atencio is also capable of playing center back – and he was forced to appear there against Austin due to injuries to Nouhou and Shane O'Neill. It went about as well as anyone could have expected, as Atencio put in a monster shift and earned a place on the Team of the Week presented by Audi, all at a position he never played in MLS. Atencio isn't just an emergency stop-gap. At this point, he's solidified himself as someone who can continue to see regular minutes.