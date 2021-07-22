An "unbelievable achievement": Diego Valeri nets 100th Portland Timbers goal

Diego Valeri netted his 100th goal in his storied Portland Timbers career on Wednesday night in his team's 2-1 win over LAFC over Providence Park, and after the match, head coach Giovanni Savarese was effusive in his praise for the team captain.

Asked specifically about Valeri and his role as a team leader, he added: "It's unbelievable for this league, he's been a role model for this club, and he's given everything that he has to this organization on the field. So it's been a pleasure to be able to see him perform, and he's done some great things with the help also of his teammates. It's a great achievement. I think he's a quality player and he's done very, very well for this club."

Savarese, reflecting on his team's winning effort, said in the post-match press conference, "I think it was united from a team that put everything into this match, and very good goals from Diego Valeri —100 goals in Major League Soccer, which is an unbelievable achievement, and [Felipe] Mora being able to provide a winner, late in the game. Always, LAFC against Portland Timbers are great matches, and it didn't disappoint again today."

The Timbers' social media team thought the 2nd-minute goal was good enough and significant enough to put it in slow motion and share on its Twitter account.

Valeri, made available to media after the match, was ecstatic both about getting the century mark in all-competition goals for the Timbers and the night as a whole.

"This is really special for me here. With these colors, it's not easy. I'm very happy about it and obviously happy about winning tonight."

Later in the interview, Valeri, who also has reached the century-mark in assists for the Timbers, reflected: "When I arrived here, I never imagined being at this point ...It means I did my best. I'm always trying to be better as a professional in my role, trying to give what the team needs. It's really special for me to achieve this in these colors, and for me, it's a blessing."

It was all the sweeter for Valeri to be able to do it in front of a capacity crowd at Providence Park — a recent development for the Timbers given pandemic-related limitations in the early part of the season. Valeri termed being able to hear a full-throated, full-stadium celebration of his history-making goal "amazing."

"It's so beautiful to have that feeling of a full stadium, of our home supporters supporting us and being on our side. To just feel their energy the whole game, and then at the last minute, when Felipe scored ... it was so awesome."