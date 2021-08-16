Player of the Week

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz named Week 19 MLS Player of the Week

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After netting a brace that spearheaded his team's 6-2 Cascadia derby rout at the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz has been named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 19.

The Peruvian standout scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season as part of Seattle's decisive second-half onslaught of four unanswered goals, vaulting him atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Ruidiaz struck first in the 55th minute, setting up the opportunity himself by drawing a foul inches outside the penalty area. He then uncorked an absolutely unstoppable free kick to the far post's top corner, restoring the Sounders' 3-2 lead after they relinquished an initial 2-0 advantage.

Advertising

That put Seattle ahead for good, as Ruidiaz hit for another in the 72nd minute. Teammate Nicolas Lodeiro sent in another free kick that was initially blocked by Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, but spilled in front of goal, allowing Ruidiaz to pounce for the easy tap-in.

Seattle added two more before the match ended, first off a highlight-reel volley from Jimmy Medranda before a late breakaway finish from newcomer Nicolas Benezet completed the scoring.

This is Ruidiaz's second Player of the Week nod this season, as he previously took home the honors in Week 14 for his stunning game-winning strike at Austin FC. Ruidiaz was also named to the Week 19 Team of the Week presented by Audi alongside head coach Brian Schmetzer, while forward Fredy Montero was named to the bench.

Seattle, second in the Western Conference standings, return to action on Wednesday when traveling to face FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week Seattle Sounders FC Raul Ruidiaz

Advertising

Related Stories

Chicago Fire FC's Luka Stojanovic named Week 18 MLS Player of the Week
Austin FC's Tomás Pochettino named MLS Player of the Week for Week 17
Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 19
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 19
Ronny Deila: NYCFC surging behind "a different confidence," principles of play

Ronny Deila: NYCFC surging behind "a different confidence," principles of play
How's this for a shooting challenge?! Watch Nani gear up for Skills Challenge
Skills Challenge

How's this for a shooting challenge?! Watch Nani gear up for Skills Challenge
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz named Week 19 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz named Week 19 MLS Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Supporters' Shield chasers prove emphatic in Week 19

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Supporters' Shield chasers prove emphatic in Week 19
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 19
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 19
More News
Video
Video
Is Daniel Salloi a true MVP candidate?
1:15:38

Is Daniel Salloi a true MVP candidate?
Can they be stopped?! Sounders Take Over Week 19 Goal of the Week
1:32

Can they be stopped?! Sounders Take Over Week 19 Goal of the Week
Watch all the top moments from Week 19
3:24
The Wrap

Watch all the top moments from Week 19
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | August 15, 2021
15:19

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | August 15, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.