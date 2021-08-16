Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz named Week 19 MLS Player of the Week

After netting a brace that spearheaded his team's 6-2 Cascadia derby rout at the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz has been named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 19.
The Peruvian standout scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season as part of Seattle's decisive second-half onslaught of four unanswered goals, vaulting him atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Ruidiaz struck first in the 55th minute, setting up the opportunity himself by drawing a foul inches outside the penalty area. He then uncorked an absolutely unstoppable free kick to the far post's top corner, restoring the Sounders' 3-2 lead after they relinquished an initial 2-0 advantage.
That put Seattle ahead for good, as Ruidiaz hit for another in the 72nd minute. Teammate Nicolas Lodeiro sent in another free kick that was initially blocked by Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, but spilled in front of goal, allowing Ruidiaz to pounce for the easy tap-in.
Seattle added two more before the match ended, first off a highlight-reel volley from Jimmy Medranda before a late breakaway finish from newcomer Nicolas Benezet completed the scoring.
This is Ruidiaz's second Player of the Week nod this season, as he previously took home the honors in Week 14 for his stunning game-winning strike at Austin FC. Ruidiaz was also named to the Week 19 Team of the Week presented by Audi alongside head coach Brian Schmetzer, while forward Fredy Montero was named to the bench.
Seattle, second in the Western Conference standings, return to action on Wednesday when traveling to face FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.