San Diego FC waive Hamady Diop

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

San Diego FC have waived defender Hamady Diop, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old Senegal native joined San Diego via the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft and made eight appearances across all competitions.

Diop was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Charlotte FC, featuring in three MLS games for The Crown before spending last year on loan at Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički.

San Diego lead the Supporters' Shield race with 52 points and are on pace for the best expansion season in MLS history.