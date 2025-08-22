LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup semifinal

The LA Galaxy host Western Conference rivals Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday evening with a berth in the Leagues Cup 2025 final up for grabs.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
- Univision
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 27 | 10:45 pm ET/7:45 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Leagues Cup has a new format this year where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualified from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals.
After eliminating the final four LIGA MX clubs in the quarterfinals, an MLS side is guaranteed to win Leagues Cup for the third straight year.
The LA-Seattle winner will face Inter Miami or Orlando City in the Aug. 31 final, while the loser heads to the Third Place Match on the same day. The tournament's top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
- Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +7 GD
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Pachuca
Despite their MLS struggles, the Galaxy are showing their best form in Leagues Cup, beating three LIGA MX sides en route to the semifinals.
Phase One highlights include blowout victories over Club Tijuana (5-2) and Santos Laguna (4-0) behind standout performances from DP wingers Joseph Paintsil (3g/1a) and Gabriel Pec (2g/0a), as well as U22 Initiative striker Matheus Nascimento (3g/1a).
In the quarterfinals, it was Marco Reus' turn. The German legend contributed to both goals during a 2-1 defeat of CF Pachuca, setting up a semifinal showdown with Seattle.
As reigning MLS Cup champions, the Galaxy have Leagues Cup hosting privileges through the Aug. 31 final.
- Phase One: 9 points, 3W-0L-0D, +9 GD
- Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw vs. Pachuca, PK win
The only perfect team in Leagues Cup Phase One, the Sounders put up three straight wins in the opening round – including a historic 7-0 blowout of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul.
Pedro de la Vega scored a volley for the ages against La Máquina as Seattle scored a tournament-best 11 goals to reach the knockout stages.
However, goalkeeper Andrew Thomas played the hero in the quarterfinals, making two massive saves in a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Club Puebla.
Now, the Sounders will face a Galaxy side they beat 4-0 two weekends ago in MLS action.