LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup semifinal

The LA Galaxy host Western Conference rivals Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday evening with a berth in the Leagues Cup 2025 final up for grabs.

How to watch & stream

When

Wednesday, Aug. 27 | 10:45 pm ET/7:45 pm PT

Where

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

Leagues Cup has a new format this year where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualified from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals.

After eliminating the final four LIGA MX clubs in the quarterfinals, an MLS side is guaranteed to win Leagues Cup for the third straight year.