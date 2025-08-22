FC Cincinnati acquire Dominik Marczuk from Real Salt Lake

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CIN receive: Dominik Marczuk, int'l roster slot
- RSL receive: MLS SuperDraft pick
FC Cincinnati completed a trade just before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed Thursday, acquiring winger Dominik Marczuk on loan from Real Salt Lake.
In exchange for the 21-year-old Polish international and an international roster slot, RSL receive Cincinnati's first-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. He will continue to occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot with FCC on loan through the end of the season.
Marczuk joins Cincy shortly after they traded right wingback DeAndre Yedlin to RSL, offering a potential like-for-like replacement.
“We’re excited about the addition of Dominik,” said general manager Chris Albright. “He is a young and talented player with experience in our league and in Europe. His versatility, attacking quality, and work rate on both sides of the ball will make him a valuable asset to this team.”
While at RSL, Marczuk tallied 2g/4a in 31 appearances across all competitions. He joined the club in August 2024 from Polish top-flight side Jagiellonia Białystok.
Marczuk has earned one cap with Poland, scoring on his senior debut – a UEFA Nations League match against Portugal in November 2024. He's featured extensively for various Polish youth teams.
Marczuk continues a busy summer window for Cincy, who added two U22 Initiative signings: Venezuelan winger Ender Echenique and Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Gidi.
The Orange & Blue are seeking their second-ever Supporters' Shield title, and currently lead the Eastern Conference with seven matches remaining (52 points; 16W-7L-4D). They're on track to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season.
