FC Cincinnati acquire Dominik Marczuk from Real Salt Lake

In exchange for the 21-year-old Polish international and an international roster slot, RSL receive Cincinnati's first-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. He will continue to occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot with FCC on loan through the end of the season.

“We’re excited about the addition of Dominik,” said general manager Chris Albright. “He is a young and talented player with experience in our league and in Europe. His versatility, attacking quality, and work rate on both sides of the ball will make him a valuable asset to this team.”