Chicago Fire acquire Serbian defender Viktor Radojević

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have acquired defender Viktor Radojević from Serbian SuperLiga side FK TSC, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Serbian youth international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Radojević featured in seven matches for Red Star Belgrade after developing in their academy. Since joining TSC ahead of the 2024 season, he has made 31 appearances.

Radojević also spent time with Graficar Belgrad, where he registered 1g/3a in 50 games.

“Viktor is a young player with a high ceiling who plays with a maturity that comes from experience,” said Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter. “He has demonstrated consistency as he progressed through one of the best academies in Serbia and the youth national teams.

"His relentlessness and stability on the backline will benefit the team as we finish the season strong and build for the future.”

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Chicago added right back Leonardo Barroso as a U22 signing. The Portuguese youth international arrived from Sporting CP.