Orlando City: Luis Muriel named Player of the Matchday

Luis Muriel stole the show during Orlando City 's dominant Florida Derby display to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 28.

Muriel’s 15 goal contributions (8g/7a) are tied for second on the team this season, trailing only Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Martín Ojeda 's 27 (14g/13a). Orlando’s trio of Designated Players – Muriel, Ojeda and Marco Pašalić – scored all four goals on Sunday night and have combined for 33g/24a this season.

Oscar Pareja's side has lost just once in league play since the start of July while also booking their spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinals. They'll meet reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca on Aug. 20 (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

In the process, Orlando won their third straight league game to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 44 points, just seven points behind the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union .

The Colombian striker posted 2g/1a as the Lions blew out ‘Clasico del Sol’ rivals Inter Miami CF , 4-1 , on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire to sweep the 2025 season series over their in-state rivals by a 7-1 scoreline.

This is Muriel's first Player of the Matchday recognition, and the first for Orlando since Ramiro Enrique claimed the award after scoring a brace against the Columbus Crew on Matchday 32 of the 2023 season. Muriel is the fifth player in club history to win the prize, joining Enrique, Nani, Kaká and Cyle Larin.

Muriel and Orlando will look to make it four straight wins on Saturday when hosting Sporting Kansas City at Inter&Co Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).