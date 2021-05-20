Goal of the Week

Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 5

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

By a country mile, Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 5 of the 2021 MLS season.

Roldan earned 49% of the vote for his left-footed volley that gave the early Supporters’ Shield leaders a 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes midweek. The Earthquakes couldn’t clear a Nouhou Tolo cross from the left, and Roldan confidently launched home from 20 yards out.

The remaining spots required slim margins, though second place went to FC Cincinnati winger Alvaro Barreal after he scored the Orange & Blue’s first-ever goal at TQL Stadium. Barreal (18.2%) collected a Ronald Mataritta long ball over the top and chipped home in the 3-2 defeat.

Third place belonged to Portland Timbers forward Yimmi Chara (17.7%) after his left-footed chip helped secure a 2-0 win at San Jose over the weekend. And Colorado Rapids left back Sam Vines (15.1%) brought up the rear after punching home a Michael Barrios cutback pass in a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC.

Roldan is in peak form, often playing as a No. 10 with Nicolas Lodeiro out injured for Seattle. He’s even sported the captain’s armband, providing leadership in central areas alongside Joao Paulo.

Up next, Seattle will hope to make it six wins from seven when Atlanta United visit Lumen Field on Sunday (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes). They have a 5W-0L-1D record and +11 goal differential, setting the league-wide pace.

Seattle Sounders FC Cristian Roldan Goal of the Week

Recap: FC Dallas 2, Real Salt Lake 2

Recap: New England Revolution 3, New York Red Bulls 1

Recap: New York City FC 1, Columbus Crew 2

Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Toronto FC 0

Recap: Chicago Fire 1, Inter Miami 0

Injury-wracked Portland’s “big heart” sustains them through “moment of difficulty”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Injury-wracked Portland’s “big heart” sustains them through “moment of difficulty”
Watch MLS in 15 from NYC vs. CLB | May 22, 2021
GOAL: Maximiliano Urruti, Houston Dynamo FC - 42nd minute
GOAL: Adam Buksa, New England Revolution - 82nd minute
GOAL: Damir Kreilach, Real Salt Lake - 86th minute
