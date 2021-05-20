Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 5

Roldan is in peak form, often playing as a No. 10 with Nicolas Lodeiro out injured for Seattle. He’s even sported the captain’s armband, providing leadership in central areas alongside Joao Paulo .

Up next, Seattle will hope to make it six wins from seven when Atlanta United visit Lumen Field on Sunday (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes). They have a 5W-0L-1D record and +11 goal differential, setting the league-wide pace.