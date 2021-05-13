Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Seattle Sounders 1

Behind a stunning volley from Cristian Roldan , the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday evening at PayPal Park in a battle of the Western Conference’s early pace-setters.

Roldan unleashed a left-footed cannon past goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski in the 18th minute, giving Seattle the game’s only goal. San Jose failed to clear a Nouhou Tolo cross from the left, and the US men’s national team midfielder emphatically finished from range.

Seattle, though, took two serious injuries, as Jordy Delem exited in the 9th minute and was spotted on the bench with crutches. Then in the 90th minute, Stefan Frei went down with an apparent knee injury and Seattle were forced to put right wingback Alex Roldan at goalkeeper after using their allotted three substitution windows.

With Alex Roldan in goal, San Jose started pumping balls into the 18-yard box. But the younger Roldan held firm on various crosses and helped the visitors clear their lines, earning three road points.

In the 15th minute, head referee Baldomero Toledo initially awarded the Earthquakes a penalty kick after Javier Lopez’s shot struck Yeimar Gomez Andrade’s arm. But the center back's body wasn’t outstretched or in an unnatural position, leading to a straightforward overturn via Video Review.

Frei preserved his shutout in the 37th minute, robbing San Jose youngster Cade Cowell. Seattle’s goalkeeper got low and to his right, keeping Cowell in check after Eric Remedi squared back following clever build-up play.