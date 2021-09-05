Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 23's action

The flirtation with an overseas move after his loan to Barnsley and an unfortunate injury suffered with the US men’s national team at the Gold Cup have contributed to a stop-start season for Dike. Even still, he’s still managed three goals and two assists through six games. The reason he can be such a key player is simple – his skill set is unique. Not only is he fast and strong, but he has a high soccer IQ that allows him to link up well with technical players like Nani. His off-ball running and movement are very good, and when he gets in front of goal he can keep his cool and find the back of the net. With Dike at his very best, opposing defenses can’t shift all of their attention to Nani because they must be aware of the 21-year-old’s threat at all times.