Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, Inter Miami CF 1

A 90th-minute winner from Brek Shea gave Inter Miami CF a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening at TQL Stadium, keeping the visitors within touching distance of the Eastern Conference's seventh and final playoff spot.

In a match of few quality chances, Miami missed a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half. Indiana Vassilev breezed past his defender and drove a low cross across the box, catching Kenneth Vermeer out of position. The ball found Brek Shea wide open at the back post with the goal gaping just yards away, but his shot was blocked by teammate Lewis Morgan, who unfortunately slipped and denied Miami a certain goal.

Gonzalo Higuaín flashed a shot wide in the 54th minute, narrowly missing Kenneth Vermeer’s left post, while Brenner’s header hit the side netting from a corner kick just minutes later.

Cincinnati thought they found a late winner in the 86th minute. A long shot from Yuya Kubo took a wicked deflection, catching goalie Nick Marsman going the wrong way. However, the shot whistled just past the post, denying the home side a much-needed three points.