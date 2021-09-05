Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, Inter Miami CF 1

By Ben Wright @benwright

A 90th-minute winner from Brek Shea gave Inter Miami CF a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening at TQL Stadium, keeping the visitors within touching distance of the Eastern Conference's seventh and final playoff spot.

In a match of few quality chances, Miami missed a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half. Indiana Vassilev breezed past his defender and drove a low cross across the box, catching Kenneth Vermeer out of position. The ball found Brek Shea wide open at the back post with the goal gaping just yards away, but his shot was blocked by teammate Lewis Morgan, who unfortunately slipped and denied Miami a certain goal.

Gonzalo Higuaín flashed a shot wide in the 54th minute, narrowly missing Kenneth Vermeer’s left post, while Brenner’s header hit the side netting from a corner kick just minutes later.

Cincinnati thought they found a late winner in the 86th minute. A long shot from Yuya Kubo took a wicked deflection, catching goalie Nick Marsman going the wrong way. However, the shot whistled just past the post, denying the home side a much-needed three points.

It was the visitors, however, who stole three points at the death. Nicolás Figal pinged a perfectly-weighted diagonal ball into the box, finding Brek Shea in stride in the box. The veteran took a clean first touch before lifting a left-footed effort over the onrushing Vermeer, giving Miami their third win of the year on the road.

Goals

  • 90' - MIA - Brek Shea | WATCH

Advertising

Next Up

  • CIN: Saturday, September 11 vs. Toronto FC | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • MIA: Saturday, September 11 vs. Columbus Crew SC | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
FC Cincinnati Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 19
MLS projected lineups - Week 23
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 23

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, Inter Miami CF 1
Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, FC Dallas 2

Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, FC Dallas 2
"We’re in enemy territory": Canada wary of USMNT threat during World Cup Qualifier

"We’re in enemy territory": Canada wary of USMNT threat during World Cup Qualifier
Recap: Orlando City SC 3, Columbus Crew 2

Recap: Orlando City SC 3, Columbus Crew 2
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Austin FC 1

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Austin FC 1
USMNT not tipping hand as stakes rise for World Cup Qualifier vs. Canada
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT not tipping hand as stakes rise for World Cup Qualifier vs. Canada
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas | September 04, 2021
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas | September 04, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF | September 04, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF | September 04, 2021
GOAL: Brek Shea, Inter Miami CF - 90th minute
0:45

GOAL: Brek Shea, Inter Miami CF - 90th minute
Watch MLS in 15 from ORL vs. CLB | September 4, 2021
15:17

Watch MLS in 15 from ORL vs. CLB | September 4, 2021
More Video