Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 15's action

First, the Loons stopped leaking goals so easily. They’ve conceded 17 goals this season, and 10 of those came in their first four games. They’re now conceding less than a goal a game, a stretch that includes five clean sheets. That defensive improvement ensures that even though they’re yet to fully explode offensively, they haven’t really needed to because one or two goals have usually been enough to get the three points.

Fast forward to their latest result – a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field – and now we're talking about one of the most in-form teams in MLS. They’ve lost once in their last 10 games, taking 21 points in the process. They’re above the playoff line in the Western Conference (sixth place), a far cry from questions of facing an insurmountable early hole.

It’s hard to imagine now, but not too long ago, many of us were scratching our heads wondering when Minnesota United were going to show up to the 2021 season. Few teams entered the year with as much hope and expectation as the Loons, but after they lost their first four games, including a thumping 4-0 defeat in Seattle on opening night, it looked like the high expectations we had for them were severely misplaced.

They’ve also received timely performances from key players at key times. It’s been Robin Lod in the past week, but the likes of Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou have also come up big when needed. And maybe most importantly, after a slow start to the season, Emanuel Reynoso is slowly rounding into form. He was sensational in last season’s playoff run and struck up a great understanding with now-Columbus Crew winger Kevin Molino. Bebelo has three assists in his last five matches, but his game is one that goes beyond the stats. If you watch the former Boca Juniors man, you’ll see that he’s more active, more involved and finding better spaces than he did earlier this season. It’s impossible to overstate how critical the No. 10’s form will be to Minnesota’s ongoing aspirations.

They’ve alternated between 4-1-4-1, 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 formations for most of this good stretch. Regardless of the formation, what they’ve gotten right is that every player seems to know the role expected of them within the team structure. As a former player, I can’t stress enough how much of a difference it makes to go onto the pitch with a crystal clear idea of what your coach expects from you. From the outside looking in, it appears that every player knows when they need to press, when to sit back, when to open up and when to keep it tight as well.

Of course there’s still room for improvement – 15 goals in 14 games may not be enough to continue this ascent and catch the very top teams in the West – but after losing their first four opening games, head coach Adrian Heath couldn’t have scripted the response any better.