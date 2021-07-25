Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, Toronto FC 2

Second-half substitute Nick DeLeon scored on a wonderfully-worked counterattack in the 76th minute, and Toronto FC held on to record their second straight away win with a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday night.

Yeferson Soteldo added his second MLS goal two minutes into his ninth Reds appearance, helping Toronto remain unbeaten four matches into interim manager Javier Perez's tenure.

Alex Bono made 13 saves, several of the exceptional variety, to smash a 13-year-old club record and keep the hosts from finding an equalizer. However, Alvaro Medran pulled a goal back for the Fire moments after DeLeon made it 2-0.