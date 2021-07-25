Recap: Minnesota United FC 2, Portland Timbers 1

Minnesota United FC stole three points from under the nose of the Portland Timbers with two late goals Saturday evening at Allianz Field, defeating their Western Conference rivals 2-1.

With the win, the Loons have two victories against the Timbers during the 2021 season and have gone unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches, earning 21 points in the process.

The Timbers opened the scoring in the 10th minute when striker Felipe Mora found the back of the net for the second straight game. The Chilean's goal was nearly identical to the game-winner he scored against LAFC in Week 14, where the striker made a darting run into the box to head home from outside the six-yard box.

The Loons' best first-half chance came in the 25th minute when winger Robin Lod was denied by Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic from close range. The away side went into the break with a confident 1-0 lead, but a sold-out Allianz Field didn't seem too thrilled.

The Loons came out of the second half quietly, whereas the Timbers seemed motivated to find a second. Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese eventually brought on a trio of attacking subs in Diego Valeri, Sebastian Blanco and Jeremy Ebobisse to try and get that elusive insurance goal, but it just wouldn't come.

The Loons took advantage of that, breaking through Portland's defense in the 74th minute. After a failed corner kick by the home side, midfielder Hassani Dotson sent the ball back into the box and fullback Chase Gasper nodded it home, creating some momentum.