Recap: Nashville SC 3, FC Cincinnati 0

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

CJ Sapong's two-goal night ensured Nashville SC added another win to their unbeaten home record at Nissan Stadium during the 2021 MLS season, helping them topple FC Cincinnati 3-0 on Saturday evening.

Nashville had a good early chance in the eighth minute, though Dylan Nealis couldn't quite get himself on the end of a cross from Hany Mukhtar. But in the 13th minute, they ultimately took the lead when a Mukhtar cross was poked in by Sapong to make it a 1-0 contest.

The Sapong-Mukhtar combination was at it again in the 29th minute as a half-chance fizzled out inside the Cincinnati box. Then in the 31st minute, Taylor Washington's crossing attempt to Sapong was deflected out of play as Sapong sought a first-half brace.

Washington went on to save Cincinnati's best chance of the first half seconds later. Brenner took advantage of a failed midfield challenge and found himself on a 2-on-1 with Alvaro Barreal, but was snuffed out at the last second.

Nashville doubled their margin minutes later. Sapong played a clever reverse ball to Randall Leal, who fired it past Kenneth Vermeer to put the hosts up 2-0.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati looked to get on the scoreboard early in the second half as Brenner's eventual shot inside the area off a feed from Luciano Acosta was blocked by Eric Miller. But Nashville made it 3-0 in the 57th minute when Sapong found his brace, getting a perfect header past Vermeer from a Mukhtar free kick to secure three points for his team.

Advertising

Goals

  • 13' – NSH – CJ Sapong | WATCH
  • 35' – NSH – Randall Leal | WATCH
  • 57' – NSH – CJ Sapong | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Chalk up yet another home win for the Boys in Gold, as they're now 6-0-5 in the Music City and unbeaten in their last seven matches (3-0-4). After a goalless draw against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday that saw them surrender 18 shots, Nashville enjoyed a rather straightforward performance against a Cincinnati team that's now winless in their last five (0-2-3).
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Nashville will point to one key portion of the night as key to their latest victory: Washington's terrific chase down of Brenner in the 32nd minute that denied Cincinnati an opportunity to level the scoreline.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: It's easily Sapong, who delivered his best performance in a Nashville SC kit. He's presenting head coach Gary Smith with a tough decision after the club signed forward Ake Loba to a Designated Player deal.

Next Up

  • NSH: Sunday, August 1 at Toronto FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN)
  • CIN: Saturday, July 31 vs. D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Nashville SC FC Cincinnati

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
MLS projected lineups - Week 15
Player Availability Report

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: LAFC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Recap: LAFC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Recap: Mexico 3, Honduras 0
Gold Cup

Recap: Mexico 3, Honduras 0
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1
Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado Rapids 0

Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado Rapids 0
Recap: FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0

Recap: FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0
Recap: Nashville SC 3, FC Cincinnati 0

Recap: Nashville SC 3, FC Cincinnati 0
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 24, 2021
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 24, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. VAN | July 24, 2021
15:20

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. VAN | July 24, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 24, 2021
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | July 24, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. HOU | July 24, 2021
15:22

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. HOU | July 24, 2021
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Join us after the USA vs JAM match for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.