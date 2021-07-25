Recap: Nashville SC 3, FC Cincinnati 0

CJ Sapong 's two-goal night ensured Nashville SC added another win to their unbeaten home record at Nissan Stadium during the 2021 MLS season, helping them topple FC Cincinnati 3-0 on Saturday evening.

Nashville had a good early chance in the eighth minute, though Dylan Nealis couldn't quite get himself on the end of a cross from Hany Mukhtar. But in the 13th minute, they ultimately took the lead when a Mukhtar cross was poked in by Sapong to make it a 1-0 contest.

The Sapong-Mukhtar combination was at it again in the 29th minute as a half-chance fizzled out inside the Cincinnati box. Then in the 31st minute, Taylor Washington's crossing attempt to Sapong was deflected out of play as Sapong sought a first-half brace.

Washington went on to save Cincinnati's best chance of the first half seconds later. Brenner took advantage of a failed midfield challenge and found himself on a 2-on-1 with Alvaro Barreal, but was snuffed out at the last second.

Nashville doubled their margin minutes later. Sapong played a clever reverse ball to Randall Leal, who fired it past Kenneth Vermeer to put the hosts up 2-0.