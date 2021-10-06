San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named MLS Player of the Month for September

Following his best stretch in MLS, San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez has garnered MLS Player of the Month honors for September 2021.
It was a torrid month for the Mexican attacking midfielder, who scored six goals and added an assist across September. He scored in three straight matches from September 15-25, including his first career MLS hat trick in a wild 4-3 defeat to Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park on September 15. Chofis, who's on loan from Liga MX's Chivas Guadalajara, even scored the ninth Olimpico in MLS history, netting straight from a corner kick.
Finally, Chofis scored his sixth goal of the month and added his third assist of the season to spark San Jose's 2-0 victory over LAFC on September 25. He now has 11 goals and three assists in 27 appearances this season, his first in the league. Chofis was also named MLS Player of the Week during Week 26.
Chofis and the Earthquakes are fighting to make the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, a quest that will continue when they return October 16 against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN).
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.