Player of the Month

San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named MLS Player of the Month for September

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following his best stretch in MLS, San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez has garnered MLS Player of the Month honors for September 2021.

It was a torrid month for the Mexican attacking midfielder, who scored six goals and added an assist across September. He scored in three straight matches from September 15-25, including his first career MLS hat trick in a wild 4-3 defeat to Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park on September 15. Chofis, who's on loan from Liga MX's Chivas Guadalajara, even scored the ninth Olimpico in MLS history, netting straight from a corner kick.

The 27-year-old followed that up with another multi-goal effort, this time netting a brace that featured a penalty-kick equalizer and the game-winner in San Jose's comeback 4-3 win over Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on September 18.

Advertising

Finally, Chofis scored his sixth goal of the month and added his third assist of the season to spark San Jose's 2-0 victory over LAFC on September 25. He now has 11 goals and three assists in 27 appearances this season, his first in the league. Chofis was also named MLS Player of the Week during Week 26.

Chofis and the Earthquakes are fighting to make the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, a quest that will continue when they return October 16 against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN).

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

San Jose Earthquakes Javier López Player of the Month

Advertising

Related Stories

NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos named MLS Player of the Month for August
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou bags MLS Player of the Month for July 
New England Revolution star Carles Gil named MLS Player of the Month for June

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers projected lineups - Matchday 4
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers projected lineups - Matchday 4
San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named MLS Player of the Month for September
Player of the Month

San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named MLS Player of the Month for September
"They have everything": USMNT laud Q2 Stadium, Austin home base for October qualifiers
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"They have everything": USMNT laud Q2 Stadium, Austin home base for October qualifiers
Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta need a "statement" at Toronto to prove playoff intent
The Call Up

Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta need a "statement" at Toronto to prove playoff intent
MGM Television and MLS team up for new reality competition series

MGM Television and MLS team up for new reality competition series
Canada chase history, revenge in World Cup qualifier at Mexico
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada chase history, revenge in World Cup qualifier at Mexico
More News
Video
Video
Are Mexico still the KINGS OF CONCACAF? El Tri legends make predictions
6:13

Are Mexico still the KINGS OF CONCACAF? El Tri legends make predictions
Gonzalo Pineda on Changing the Culture of Atlanta United and Josef Martinez's Emotional 100th Goal
31:52

Gonzalo Pineda on Changing the Culture of Atlanta United and Josef Martinez's Emotional 100th Goal
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 29
1:54

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 29
Power Rankings Top 10 analysis: MLS Week 29
1:13:09

Power Rankings Top 10 analysis: MLS Week 29
More Video
MLS Newsletters

MLS Newsletters

Major League Soccer, delivered to your inbox. News, analysis, special offers, and more.