LAFC's Denis Bouanga named MLS Player of the Month

Bouanga netted a league-best eight goals, and his nine goal contributions saw him tied with Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi and LAFC teammate, Son Heung-Min, for the most in the league.

The Gabon international scored in all four of LAFC’s games, which included hat tricks at the San Jose Earthquakes (Sept. 13) and against Real Salt Lake (Sept. 21). By doing so, he became the eighth different player in league history to record two hat tricks in a three-game span.

In September, Bouanga reached 23 goals this season and became the first player in MLS history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive campaigns. His 23 goals are one behind Messi (24) atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard, as he aims to become the sixth player in MLS history to win multiple Golden Boot awards (also won in 2023).