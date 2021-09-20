San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named Week 26 Player of the Week

Eduardo “Chofis” Lopez keeps on scoring for the San Jose Earthquakes, and now he’s been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 26.
The attacking midfielder tallied twice in San Jose’s 4-3 comeback win at Austin FC, keeping his side firmly in the Western Conference race for an Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot. Just last week, Chofis recorded a hat trick in a 4-3 loss against Real Salt Lake – giving him five goals in their last two games.
Against Austin, he got started in the 58th minute by firing a penalty kick past goalkeeper Brad Stuver. That pulled the teams level at 3-3.
Chofis then found his second in the 63rd minute, quick-jabbing home a left-shooted shot for the 4-3 advantage. He first fired a long-range blast, then collected the rebound and finished the eventual game-winner with authority.
The Mexican playmaker was signed in January, joining on a season-long loan with an option to buy or extend from Liga MX’s Chivas Guadalajara. He has a team-leading 10 goals and two assists through 24 games (23 starts).
San Jose return to action on Saturday when hosting LAFC at PayPal Park (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Both sides will be looking to climb into the West’s seven playoff places.
