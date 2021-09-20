San Jose's Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez named Week 26 Player of the Week

Eduardo “Chofis” Lopez keeps on scoring for the San Jose Earthquakes , and now he’s been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 26.

Against Austin, he got started in the 58th minute by firing a penalty kick past goalkeeper Brad Stuver . That pulled the teams level at 3-3.

The attacking midfielder tallied twice in San Jose’s 4-3 comeback win at Austin FC , keeping his side firmly in the Western Conference race for an Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot. Just last week, Chofis recorded a hat trick in a 4-3 loss against Real Salt Lake – giving him five goals in their last two games.

Chofis then found his second in the 63rd minute, quick-jabbing home a left-shooted shot for the 4-3 advantage. He first fired a long-range blast, then collected the rebound and finished the eventual game-winner with authority.

The Mexican playmaker was signed in January, joining on a season-long loan with an option to buy or extend from Liga MX’s Chivas Guadalajara. He has a team-leading 10 goals and two assists through 24 games (23 starts).

San Jose return to action on Saturday when hosting LAFC at PayPal Park (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Both sides will be looking to climb into the West’s seven playoff places.