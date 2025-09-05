San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer named MLS Player of the Month

Anders Dreyer has reached another milestone with San Diego FC, clinching the MLS Player of the Month award for August.
The Danish international was the league's standout performer of the month, notching 3g/2a in four games to lead the expansion side to a 3W-0L-1D record and an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth while topping the Western Conference standings (56 points).
Dreyer's five goal contributions were tied for third-most in MLS during August, and his three goals were tied for second-most. Additionally, he delivered the game-winning goal contribution in each of San Diego's three victories (all on the road): 2-0 at Sporting Kansas City, 2-1 at the San Jose Earthquakes and 2-1 at LAFC.
Dreyer has a league-best 32 goal contributions in his first MLS season (14g/18), including six game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists. He's level with Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy in 2018) for the second-most goal contributions by a player in their debut MLS season, trailing only Sebastian Giovinco (38) with Toronto FC in 2015.
This is Dreyer's second Player of the Month recognition, after receiving the honors in June. He joins Josef Martínez (Atlanta United in 2017) as one of only two players in league history to earn multiple Player of the Month awards for an expansion club in their debut season.
With their 0-0 draw against the Portland Timbers on Aug. 24, San Diego FC became the fastest expansion club to qualify for the playoffs in their inaugural season, doing so in their first 28 matches.
The Chrome-and-Azul have equalled St. Louis CITY SC's mark for the most wins by an expansion team in MLS history (17) and are one point away from tying LAFC (57) for the expansion points record. They currently sit second in the Supporters' Shield standings, one behind the first-place Philadelphia Union.
Dreyer and San Diego are back in action on Sept. 13 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) when hosting Minnesota United FC in a high-stakes Western Conference clash at Snapdragon Stadium.
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.