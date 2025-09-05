San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer named MLS Player of the Month

Anders Dreyer has reached another milestone with San Diego FC , clinching the MLS Player of the Month award for August.

The Danish international was the league's standout performer of the month, notching 3g/2a in four games to lead the expansion side to a 3W-0L-1D record and an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth while topping the Western Conference standings (56 points).

Dreyer's five goal contributions were tied for third-most in MLS during August, and his three goals were tied for second-most. Additionally, he delivered the game-winning goal contribution in each of San Diego's three victories (all on the road): 2-0 at Sporting Kansas City, 2-1 at the San Jose Earthquakes and 2-1 at LAFC.

Dreyer has a league-best 32 goal contributions in his first MLS season (14g/18), including six game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists. He's level with Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy in 2018) for the second-most goal contributions by a player in their debut MLS season, trailing only Sebastian Giovinco (38) with Toronto FC in 2015.