Inter Miami's Lionel Messi named Player of the Month

After closing the regular season on a torrid run of form, Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named the MLS Player of the Month for October 2025.

Messi posted 10 goal contributions (5g/5a) across Inter Miami's final three matches, producing either the game-winning goal or game-winning assist in two of those games. It's the third time Messi has garnered Player of the Month honors this season (May and July), and fifth of his MLS career.

The late-season surge sealed MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi honors for Messi, with his 3g/1a Decision Day outburst at Nashville SC bringing him to a staggering 48 goal contributions for the season (29g/19a), the second-most goal contributions in a single season in MLS history.

The Argentine superstar is the only player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a season multiple times, also managing the feat in 2024, when he posted 20g/16a while earning Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors.

With his historic 2025 regular season in the books, Messi is seeking to become the first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards.