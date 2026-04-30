San Diego FC vs. LAFC: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Will head coach Mikey Varas shake up his starting lineup? Forward Amahl Pellegrino , back from suspension, could be an option up top.

Can last year's record-breaking expansion side earn their first win in almost two months? San Diego beat their SoCal rivals twice during the 2025 MLS campaign.

That stretch includes their Concacaf Champions Cup elimination in the Round of 16 against back-to-back LIGA MX champions Deportivo Toluca.

The sophomore slump has struck San Diego, who are on an eight-game winless streak and have lost five straight matches.

What to know

Record

3rd in Western Conference

20 points, 6W-2L-2D

What to know

After a mini-slump, LAFC snapped a three-game winless streak last weekend with a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United FC courtesy of a David Martínez golazo.

The Black & Gold carried that momentum into Concacaf Champions Cup action on Wednesday night with a 2-1 defeat of Toluca in Leg 1 of their semifinal series. Timothy Tillman opened the score at BMO Stadium, and center back Nkosi Tafari headed home Son Heung-Min's cross for a 91st-minute game-winner.

Head coach Marc Dos Santos has all but confirmed he'll rotate his squad against San Diego ahead of Wednesday's visit to Estadio Nemesio Díez for the decisive Leg 2.

Will one of LAFC's depth pieces step up this weekend in their first SoCal Derby of the season?

Who to watch

Son Heung-Min: The South Korean superstar was rested for last weekend's trip to Minnesota. Mindful of the Toluca series, he could watch on from afar yet again.

The South Korean superstar was rested for last weekend's trip to Minnesota. Mindful of the Toluca series, he could watch on from afar yet again. Denis Bouanga: LAFC's all-time leading scorer has 4g/4a in regular-season action. He's eyeing a fourth straight 20-plus goal campaign.

LAFC's all-time leading scorer has 4g/4a in regular-season action. He's eyeing a fourth straight 20-plus goal campaign. David Martínez: The Venezuelan international completes LAFC's formidable attacking trio and, with 3g/1a so far, is on pace for a career-best season.

The Venezuelan international completes LAFC's formidable attacking trio and, with 3g/1a so far, is on pace for a career-best season. Hugo Lloris: The French World Cup-winning goalkeeper has been in stellar form and leads MLS with eight clean sheets.

The French World Cup-winning goalkeeper has been in stellar form and leads MLS with eight clean sheets. Stephen Eustáquio: Canada's co-captain is back from injury and looking to regain top form as the World Cup approaches.

Predicted XI