San Diego FC vs. LAFC: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Southern California rivals meet when San Diego FC host LAFC for Matchday 11's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, May 2 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
Record
- 11th in Western Conference
- 11 points, 3W-5L-2D
What to know
The sophomore slump has struck San Diego, who are on an eight-game winless streak and have lost five straight matches.
That stretch includes their Concacaf Champions Cup elimination in the Round of 16 against back-to-back LIGA MX champions Deportivo Toluca.
Can last year's record-breaking expansion side earn their first win in almost two months? San Diego beat their SoCal rivals twice during the 2025 MLS campaign.
Who to watch
- Anders Dreyer: The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year remains SDFC's most dangerous player, with a club-best nine goal contributions (5g/4a) this season.
- Marcus Ingvartsen: The Danish striker has emerged as another key offensive threat, producing 5g/2a for the Chrome-and-Azul.
- Manu Duah: The No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft continues his rise as a top-rated center back amid reported interest from several European clubs.
- Aníbal Godoy: The veteran midfielder is set to captain Panama at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Jeppe Tverskov: San Diego's captain has started all but two of the club's regular-season games since their 2025 expansion campaign.
Predicted XI
Will head coach Mikey Varas shake up his starting lineup? Forward Amahl Pellegrino, back from suspension, could be an option up top.
Record
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 20 points, 6W-2L-2D
What to know
After a mini-slump, LAFC snapped a three-game winless streak last weekend with a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United FC courtesy of a David Martínez golazo.
The Black & Gold carried that momentum into Concacaf Champions Cup action on Wednesday night with a 2-1 defeat of Toluca in Leg 1 of their semifinal series. Timothy Tillman opened the score at BMO Stadium, and center back Nkosi Tafari headed home Son Heung-Min's cross for a 91st-minute game-winner.
Head coach Marc Dos Santos has all but confirmed he'll rotate his squad against San Diego ahead of Wednesday's visit to Estadio Nemesio Díez for the decisive Leg 2.
Will one of LAFC's depth pieces step up this weekend in their first SoCal Derby of the season?
Who to watch
- Son Heung-Min: The South Korean superstar was rested for last weekend's trip to Minnesota. Mindful of the Toluca series, he could watch on from afar yet again.
- Denis Bouanga: LAFC's all-time leading scorer has 4g/4a in regular-season action. He's eyeing a fourth straight 20-plus goal campaign.
- David Martínez: The Venezuelan international completes LAFC's formidable attacking trio and, with 3g/1a so far, is on pace for a career-best season.
- Hugo Lloris: The French World Cup-winning goalkeeper has been in stellar form and leads MLS with eight clean sheets.
- Stephen Eustáquio: Canada's co-captain is back from injury and looking to regain top form as the World Cup approaches.
Predicted XI
Squad rotation and all, Bouanga could be involved from the start after missing Wednesday's Champions Cup clash due to card suspension.
For San Diego, there's no better time to break out of a slump than in a SoCal Derby in front of their fans at Snapdragon Stadium.
Add to that LAFC's Champions Cup commitments, and the Chrome-and-Azul have plenty in their favor going into this Walmart Saturday Showdown.