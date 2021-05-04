Running down the top 5 young-player performances in Week 3

I’ll keep with the usual first-name-surname format for now, though we might soon be on a one-name basis with FCD ’s 22-year-old goalkeeper, a loanee from Gremio who stepped in for the injured Jimmy Maurer and notched his first MLS win on Saturday.

A modern GK in terms of his comfort with the ball at his feet, Phelipe only had to make one save in the 4-1 win over Portland – yet he did notch an assist, no simple feat for a ‘keeper, and it even turned out to be a game-winner, as his long ball sent in Jader Obrian for the North Texans’ second of the night. Something to watch: He is a Brazilian youth international and looks to be in the mix for a place on the Selecao’s Olympic squad this summer.