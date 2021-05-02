Recap: FC Dallas 4, Portland Timbers 1

FC Dallas scored two minutes into the match and never looked back, riding a first-half onslaught and Dante Sealy 's first MLS goal to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference clash between the sides at Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

Andres Ricaurte, Jader Obrian and Bressan all found the net in a torrid first half for the hosts, while Sealy added the fourth with an 85th-minute tally. Eryk Williamson scored the lone goal of the match after entering as a second-half substitute for Portland.

FC Dallas got off to a dream start, as Ricaurte scored the first goal of the match in just the second minute. It was a well-worked team goal, which saw the Colombian run onto a cross from Ryan Hollingshead and first-timed the finish past Timbers goalkeeper Hunter Sulte, who was making his MLS debut.

Obrian then doubled that lead on 14 minutes, finding himself all alone on a breakaway against Sulte thanks to a long ball assist from Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro. Obrian made no mistake with a perfectly placed chipped finish that he lofted over Sulte and into the net.

Dallas capped off the first-half barrage with another goal through Bressan, who pounced on a rebound attempt in the box off a corner kick and slotted home a close-range finish just seconds before the halftime whistle.

The Timbers made a trio of substitutions to start the second half, as Diego Valeri, Williamson and Josecarlos Van Rankin all checked on, and it would pay dividends as the visitors pulled one back in the 62nd minute. It was the duo of Valeri and Williamson that combined to set it up, as the pair combined with a nifty 1-2 sequence before Williamson beat Phelipe with the finish.