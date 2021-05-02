Recap: FC Dallas 4, Portland Timbers 1

FC Dallas scored two minutes into the match and never looked back, riding a first-half onslaught and Dante Sealy's first MLS goal to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference clash between the sides at Toyota Stadium on Sunday.
Andres Ricaurte, Jader Obrian and Bressan all found the net in a torrid first half for the hosts, while Sealy added the fourth with an 85th-minute tally. Eryk Williamson scored the lone goal of the match after entering as a second-half substitute for Portland.
FC Dallas got off to a dream start, as Ricaurte scored the first goal of the match in just the second minute. It was a well-worked team goal, which saw the Colombian run onto a cross from Ryan Hollingshead and first-timed the finish past Timbers goalkeeper Hunter Sulte, who was making his MLS debut.
Obrian then doubled that lead on 14 minutes, finding himself all alone on a breakaway against Sulte thanks to a long ball assist from Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro. Obrian made no mistake with a perfectly placed chipped finish that he lofted over Sulte and into the net.
Dallas capped off the first-half barrage with another goal through Bressan, who pounced on a rebound attempt in the box off a corner kick and slotted home a close-range finish just seconds before the halftime whistle.
The Timbers made a trio of substitutions to start the second half, as Diego Valeri, Williamson and Josecarlos Van Rankin all checked on, and it would pay dividends as the visitors pulled one back in the 62nd minute. It was the duo of Valeri and Williamson that combined to set it up, as the pair combined with a nifty 1-2 sequence before Williamson beat Phelipe with the finish.
Sealy added the insurance tally in the 85th minute, scoring his team's fourth and final goal of the match with a finish set up by a perfectly weighted pass that Franco Jara hit with the outside of his foot, the first MLS goal for the 18-year-old Homegrown forward.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Timbers looked much better in the second half, but by then it was too late, as they never looked up to FC Dallas' energy and intensity in the first half. It's probably a "throw out the tape and move on" situation for Portland, who are dealing with some heavy fixture congestion as they juggle Concacaf Champions League obligations. FC Dallas, meanwhile, did exactly what you should do when facing a heavy-legged opponent at home, finishing their chances ruthlessly and picking up their first win of their 2021 campaign.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It's not every day you see a goalkeeper assist. Check out the dime from Phelipe on this one, which set up a delightful finish from Obrian.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: The result of the match was probably decided by the time it happened, but Sealy will never forget the moment of seeing his first league goal settle into the net. The young forward gets the honors for his debut tally.
Next Up
- DAL: Saturday, May 8 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 3:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)
- POR: Wednesday, May 5 vs. Club America | 10:15 ET (FS1, TUDN) | Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2