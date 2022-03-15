Roster prediction & key questions: What could Canada's final World Cup Qualifying squad look like?

The roster for this final round of qualifiers is expected to be named in the coming days. Even though coach John Herdman has been consistent with his selection throughout the Octagonal, there are some conundrums to mull over before the squad is finalized.

Canada can qualify automatically for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a win over Costa Rica. Even a draw or loss could be enough depending on other results in Concacaf that evening. But with the chance to earn a higher seed for the World Cup draw, the Canadians will try to claim maximum points.

The March window begins with a trip to San José to face a resurgent Costa Rica (March 24), followed by the team’s final home game against Jamaica (March 27) and a visit to Panama (March 30).

Thomas Hasal has an outside shot now that he is Vancouver Whitecaps FC ’s starter, but Breza is the more impressive goalkeeper to date in the early stages of the 2022 MLS season.

The No. 3 goalkeeper spot has rotated between Jason Leutwiler, James Pantemis (Montréal) and Dayne St. Clair ( Minnesota United FC ) over the past year, but Sebastian Breza is favored to claim the final slot. Breza has been CF Montréal’s No. 1 so far and literally saved Montréal in both away legs against Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions League . He faced a combined 5.1 expected goals (xG) yet only conceded twice.

Raheem Edwards has been on fire to start the season with the LA Galaxy , but the fact he’s not among the regular group of players leaves him at a disadvantage. If he keeps up this form, Edwards’ time will come for the Nations League in June.

Gutierrez has been called up on a handful of occasions under Herdman over the past 12 months, including the last window. He plays in a back three with Vancouver and knows this group of players, which Herdman values highly.

Sam Adekugbe is suspended for the Costa Rica match, so this is a prime opportunity for Cristian Gutierrez to receive a recall to the national team and start. The alternative could be utilizing Tajon Buchanan as a left wingback, which is where he’s been deployed at Club Brugge since his January move from the New England Revolution .

Cornelius has been reinvigorated with Greece’s Panetolikos. He’s far more comfortable progressing the ball from the back, plus his positioning and anticipation have improved as well. The issue for Cornelius is Miller and Kennedy have been called up more often and have dominated when they start. Ditto for Waterman, who is solid for Wilfried Nancy’s side though is still seeking a real breakthrough at the senior international level.

This is just as straightforward as the majority of the roster. Doneil Henry was in limbo until he joined LAFC and looked pretty sturdy in Saturday’s win over Inter Miami CF . Steven Vitoria has not played for Moreirense since the end of February when he was sent off, which could open the door for Joel Waterman (CF Montréal) or Derek Cornelius.

Mathieu Choiniere can play on either flank and is familiar with Herdman’s tactics, having played in a back three with Montréal since last season. But like the others on the outside looking in despite their stellar play, Choiniere hasn’t been incorporated into this squad so Herdman won’t mess with the chemistry. He’ll be another player to monitor ahead of the Nations League in June if he can earn more starts.

If Herdman does not want to risk Laryea, that could lead to Alistair Johnston becoming the go-to right back in this window. Normally, Johnston has been deployed in a central defensive role for the national team, but he’s been used as a right-back in a 4-4-2 in recent games – it won’t be unfamiliar to the CF Montréal defender.

Zachary Brault-Guillard is a reliable attack-minded option, especially if Herdman favors a 3-5-2 in possession. The 23-year-old has shaken the offseason rust by appearing in each of Montréal’s six games in all competitions so far this season, albeit there are only around 180 minutes in Brault-Guillard’s legs. That’s still 180 more than what Laryea has accumulated since Feb. 2, though.

The fact Richie Laryea has not played since he was on international duty in the previous window is a detriment. Laryea was a key player for Toronto FC before he joined Nottingham Forest, so he was a sure thing for Herdman. Now he is a risk due to his lack of playing time in England’s Championship.

There have been calls for Ismael Kone to be included and it’s understandable. The 19-year-old Ivorian-born midfielder has been stellar for Montréal when coach Wilfried Nancy has entrusted the youngster in marquee spots. If Toronto’s Ralph Priso was experiencing his 2021 form pre-injury, he’d have a strong case as well. He can return to those levels, but it’s too soon for March.

Liam Fraser is a regular contributor for Deinze in the Belgian second division and continues to be a net positive with his distribution. The downside is his defensive assertiveness and general strength in 1-on-1 duels are lacking. That said, Herdman trusts Fraser and he’s generally rewarded that faith over the last few months.

That should be enough to retain his place in the starting lineup, especially considering how vital he is to Canada’s midfield, not to mention Atiba Hutchinson likely not starting all three games.

Since joining Porto on loan in January, Eustaquio has only accumulated a total of 67 minutes in four appearances. The silver lining is that unlike Laryea, Canada’s midfield stalwart has played for his club since the previous window.

Harry Paton received a call-up to the Gold Cup squad, but COVID-19 protocols delayed his arrival to the team. He’s been in excellent form with Ross County in the Scottish Premiership and can play as a true No. 8 or hybrid No. 10, a position lacking with the retirement of Scott Arfield and injury to David Wotherspoon.

Mark-Anthony Kaye and Jonathan Osorio have usually started with Eustaquio when Herdman opted for three central midfielders, although Hutchinson’s continually impressive form for the national team usually leads to one of the former two being relegated to the bench. Of course, if Hutchinson does not start at least one of these three games, Kaye and Osorio should be expected to start together if Canada sticks with a midfield three.

There was concern regarding Atiba Hutchinson’s availability after he suffered a minor thigh injury last week. Those fears were alleviated when Hutchinson returned to the Besiktas lineup for the team’s 2-1 loss to Galatasaray on Monday. At 39, the captain can’t be relied on to play all 270 minutes in this window, but 180 is doable.

Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge)

Junior Hoilett (Reading)

Liam Millar (Basel)

These are all no-brainers. Tajon Buchanan might be a left wingback at Club Brugge, but that hasn’t stopped Alphonso Davies from playing up front for Canada over the last few months. It’s true Buchanan disappointed in the last window, though it was going to be tough to top his meteoric rise for club and country in 2021. Perhaps he returns to form this month.

Junior Hoilett often flies under the radar, yet he was one of Herdman’s most regular starters last year. Hoilett’s ability to receive the ball in tight spaces, maneuver through and progress the ball are all useful qualities for a player who can play on either wing or centrally.

As is often the case, injuries prevented Hoilett from featuring more often in World Cup qualifying. He’s stayed healthy for weeks and is a regular starter for Reading, so there is no reason why the 31-year-old won’t be called up.

Like the other two out-and-out wingers, Liam Millar’s form with Basel is extremely high. It’s yet to translate to Canada, but if he had a start with most of the team’s primary lineup, he could break through.

On the fringe