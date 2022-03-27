"Dream come true": Canada's Jonathan Osorio speechless after World Cup spot booked

The Toronto FC midfielder was soaking in every moment, realizing that Canada have clinched a World Cup spot for the first time in 36 years after a 4-0 win over Jamaica sent Les Rouges to Qatar 2022.

On Sunday at BMO Field, it was remarkably fitting that Jonathan Osorio banged the celebratory drum on the same pitch where he plays club soccer.

“I’m speechless. Dream come true, a dream,” Osorio told OneSoccer’s Kristian Jack. “We all dreamed of this as little kids and as a Canadian that was impossible, that was impossible. And today the impossible happened. It’s an incredible feeling.”

But when it came to postgame reflections, the 29-year-old MLS veteran was at a loss for words considering how the program is leading the Concacaf Octagonal stage in style.

Canada last reached a World Cup in 1986, more often perceived as a regional afterthought than one that’s punching above traditional powerhouses of the US and Mexico.

But with a generation that’s bookended by 39-year-old captain Atiba Hutchinson and young stars like Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, and Tajon Buchanan, they’re surging into Qatar.

“To do it here in Toronto where a lot of the guys are from, it’s f*inng incredible,” said former TFC defender Richie Laryea, crashing Osorio’s interview with several teammates. “Sorry for my language, but it’s incredible.”