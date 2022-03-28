Alphonso Davies brought to tears as Canada secure World Cup berth after 36 years

It was a wildly emotional Sunday evening as the Canadian men's national team made history by clinching a World Cup spot for the first time since 1986. And no reaction was bigger or more expressive than Alphonso Davies’.

Sidelined since November after being diagnosed with a COVID-related heart issue, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC product and current Bayern Munich left back was brought to tears as the final whistle blew at BMO Field, with Canada securing a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth with a 4-0 win over Jamaica.

Davies, who has scored 10 goals in 30 caps with Canada, has recently returned to training with Bayern Munich and is expected to be an integral part of the team that head coach John Herdman will take to Qatar in November. While sidelined, the 21-year-old has made it a habit to watch his teammates via Twitch.

